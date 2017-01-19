La Palapa Group opens its Boutique-Gallery “Maracuyá”

By Miguel González Guerra

At the grand opening of the Grupo La Palapa’s latest fabulous offering, Maracuyá “beach, art and fashion” boutique, owners Renée and Alberto Pérez held a cocktail event to celebrate the opening of this boutique that specializes in local artists and regional products. This new Gallery-Boutique offer everything from clothing, accessories, jewelry, paintings, hats, decorative items, even coffee, and other gems ideal for a gifts and souvenirs.

“Maracuyá” is sandwiched between the elegance of La Palapa and the casual coolness of El Dorado only a few steps away from Los Muertos beach. Featured artists include Maruca Novelo, fashion designer; Adriana Gangoiti, Interior Designer; Kathleen Carrillo and Angie Mclntosh; Painters; Darina Jiménez and Cassandra Shaw, jewelery designers, as well as Jenny Orr and Dollo Fluyeb both artists. Within the elegant space you can find fine linen for ladies and men; original jewelry with details in leather and precious stones; hats and bags; works of art in oil, acrylic, collages, sculptures, pieces for decoration and other striking surprises of good taste.

A special treat, you can purchase “Rizado” organic coffee, thanks coffee experts Bryce Mayer and Natalie Whiteside, who traveled throughout the country to find the best beans. This Oaxacan, medium coffee has a hint of chocolate and nuts. Located at Calle Pulpito 102; open Monday to Saturday from 10:00 am to 10:00 pm.