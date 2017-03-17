La la Yelapa

I can’t argue with my handwritten calendar. In five weeks Cal and I reluctantly head back to the States. The Cupocity coupon for a hugely discounted night in an ocean front room in our favorite Yelapa beach hotel with a bottle of sparkling wine jumps out at me like a bottle of water in the desert. We’ll squeeze two nights into our last days. Three weeks later, we’re waiting for the water taxi at the end of Los Muertos Pier filled with families and suitcases going home to shoreline villages and tourists with their bulging backpacks. A young Mexican girl hands off a wrapped sandwich and throws a kiss to a muscled guy in a fishing boat speeding off in the Bay. A whole fish with head and wide eyes stares up at me from the pier. I can’t look. He’s caught, I’m free.

Clutching the silver rails of the pier’s ladder, my feet frantically feel for the narrow steps. Careful Señora,” I hear sinking into the strong arms of the Mexican boat guide delivering me to a seat on the lurching water taxi. Climbing ladders onto rocking boats is not my best “look good,” but I had avoided flinging myself into the laps of seated passengers. “Do it while you can,” I remind myself.

Strong afternoon winds whip our faces and passengers shriek gleefully as we bounce over waves, landing with a thud on metal benches. Forty-five minutes later, one more ladder tests our aging mobility, and we’re facing the familiar thatched roof casitas with open roofs and ocean views spread throughout winding stone walkways. That night at our candlelit table at the hotel’s casual beach restaurant, I clink my glass of sparkling wine with Cal’s sparking water. “To doing it while we can.” A canopy of stars shines over us. That night huddled in bed inside our mosquito net, no internet service saving me from news I don’t want to read, the surf’s hypnotic lullaby quickly lulls me to sleep.

Crossing the beach and climbing steep steps to the town center, we don’t worry about getting lost. The few narrow intersecting streets will take us to the close (or far) waterfall with treats and snacks along the way purchased at privately owned restaurants and the street stands along the cobblestoned roads. We scurry to the sides to avoid burros, ATV’s, horses, artists with sketch pads, and colorful senior characters once called hippies, I now call “sippies.”

Giggling school girls pass by in white shirts, plaid and grey skirts and white knee sock uniforms identifying their school. There’s no reason to hurry and there are many to stop often. A toothless ‘abuela’ in a boldly embroidered blouse flattens the dough for blue corn tortillas. Appetizing smells of roasting meat and smoke promote a barbecue stand. A statuesque woman passes us carrying a huge white wrapped vessel on her head. Hand printed fliers stapled to trees promote music events. Purple and blue blossomed bougainvillea bouquets spill down walls while bunches of bananas hanging from palm trees ripen at their own pace. Yelapa doesn’t appeal to everyone; enjoying travelers lured by hiking, adventuring, yearning for an authentic rustic Mexican village experience and creative inspiration. We pause often for framed vistas of mountains and sparkling bay views. Sailboats, water taxis, fishing boats and tour boats wait quietly in the cove for returning passengers.



It’s the soothing pulse of simplicity and subtle spurts of creativity I feel here. Underneath Yelapa’s natural gifts, it’s all about the people. Speaking to several Yelapa natives, they all agree, “Why would I go anywhere else?” Loyal visitors, who return every year, tell me they never get enough time in this cornucopia of simple riches.

Hugo, a waiter at the beach hotel, is a Yelapa native who lived in Los Angeles for a couple years learning English and customer service. “LA too big for me,” he grins. Yolanda, an administrator, is raising her children in Yelapa. “Now we have two good schools offering classes through high school. Our children don’t have to leave until they go to University in Puerto Vallarta or Guadalajara. “If we can’t find work here, we live in Vallarta and work at the airport, or in the tourist business. None of us wants to be further apart.”

Yelapa’s ease translates to friendly residents and visitors who love to share their stories. Roger and Diane and their family visit every year from Anchorage, Alaska, staying in town in a condo on the beach that Grampa rents. “We’re having a campfire,” a young granddaughter grins as she runs across the sand gathering wood. “We always do this every year,” says Grampa. “I give them vacation choices and they always choose Yelapa.”

Sharing greetings with a tall, lean beach walker, I guess he’s near my age with his weathered face suggesting many years in the sun. A polished bone hangs from a leather cord around his neck, a scraggly long ponytail is wrapped in a Huichol band.

“How long have you lived here?” I ask. He laughs. “I live in Colorado. I heard about this place from friends and this is my first time here. My friend emailed last night asking me if it were too rustic. I said, “Are you kidding? I’m so glad it’s as rustic as it is.”

As dusk spreads its magical lighting on the hotel’s rocky shore, Cal and I stop to talk to a photographer lost in the art of capturing unique images with his Nikon hanging on a neck strap. “I just got the best shot,” he says.



“The sun going down and moon coming up.” I share his passion for photos, trying to transition to my IPhone from my own SLR. Daryl shows us a few of his award winning photographs displayed in his gallery in Big Sur California, another of our favorites retreats, an unspoiled positive vortex perched on picturesque cliffs overhanging the Pacific Ocean. “Don’t even know if I can get home,” he says referring to raging rainstorms washing out the coastal bridge on Highway One. “Come visit me, at my River Inn center gallery. It’s called ‘Darned Glad To Be Here’.”

A beach breakfast on our last day comes too soon. “Let’s think about dropping out here,” I say thinking back to my hippie days in San Francisco’s Haight Ashbury. “How long could you really live in this quiet place?” Cal asks. “We could try a week,” I say. The T-shirt message on the back of a silver haired guest sitting at the next table reads: “Maple Creek Club, a place to roll’em.” “It’s up near the Oregon border in California,” he offers. “Our closest neighbors live 20 minutes from us. I know my shirt is controversial.”

“I saw the smoke and smelled that familiar smell coming from your cabin. I assumed it was a beach boy,” I say showing my age and we laugh. Aah…La La Yelapa, a feast for the senses.

