By Richard Kiss

What do an Australian surfer, a retired banker and the scion of a Mexican restaurant family have in common? They are the proprietors of a new restaurant and bar; Tescalama! Named for the 300-year-old tree adjacent to the entrance, Richard, Fernando and Keith have brought a new and unique concept to the Riviera Nayarit.

But what is it? The five large high definition TV’s with the most sophisticated audiovisual system in the Riviera Nayarit scream ‘sports bar’. Open air on three sides with views of Banderas Bay you can watch all your favorite sports while enjoying the beautiful climate that brings us all here in the first place. No need to feel guilty watching the important game in a smoky, confined bar! And for those not interested in the sports, enjoy the view and ambience with your favorite beverage and the food. Ah, the food! A quick perusal of the menu and you are no longer in a sports bar but in a fine dining restaurant with great options at a reasonable price.

Try the fish stuffed with shrimp, or the Chile Relleno, the Spaghetti Tescalama (seafood with a red sauce) Many are enjoying our Cesar Salads with our Parmesan cheese round.; not your typical sports bar grub at all!

So what is Tescalama? A sports bar with great food or a great restaurant with all the sports? All of the above and more. Live music with Zoe Wood (from La Cruz), occasional dancing, late night cocktails; it is all of the above.

With the food prepared by a great kitchen staff led by head chef Christian, who represents the best of the new generation of Mexican chefs and cheerfully served to you by our friendly wait staff led by Tony and Jesus (Chuy to his friends, and everyone wants to be his friend) Tescalama is the go-to-spot for locals, tourists and ex-pats! Come on by!

From myself, Keith, Fernando and the Tescalama staff we wish everyone the happiest of holidays. We look forward to seeing you soon. Richard Kiss.