La Cruz; ‘Then ‘til Now’

So many of us just LOVE La Cruz the way it is today. Our guests gush about our quaint village, which has everything from an abundance and variety of street tacos, to fine dining comparable to the best restaurants in the world. Combine that with our divine artisan market on the seashore and being known as the music mecca of the bay… what more could anyone desire?

Many thanks for the contribution from others who remember La Cruz ‘before’.

Latcho and Andrea; when we came to La Cruz there were more horses than cars; thinking about that we cry ~ Abrazos.

The Way We Were ~ By Rusty Debris

With very little traffic, a winding road and hills giving way to vistas of the sparkling blue Banderas Bay, the unpaved road to La Cruz was a moveable feast for motorcyclists.

Visiting friends near Destiladeras Beach, I was told to be careful; there was a transito in La Cruz who was nabbing motorcycle riders without he

lmets. I turned off the road early and out-waited the cop on Calle Tiburon in La Cruz. The building I parked by then fronting the beach was known as “Cruz Quarters” or “Crew’s Quarters” or “Cruise Quarters”.



Ana and Barry Redfern recently assuming management changed the name to Ana Banana’s Bar and Grill. Sunday afternoons Barry hosted an open mic that led the way to putting La Cruz on the live music map. That segued into music jams going well into the night. Ana’s still has live music four times a week during high season.Today, there’s a sign in the back that says, “The Way We Were”. Photos show Ana’s stage smack on the beach prior to the building of the marina. Hundreds of folks have played there over the last twenty years or so. Four of those musicians are no longer with us; Harmonica Donnie, bass player Chu-chu, Hock and Philo. Philo went on to open Philo’s Bar and Music Studio, a popular venue that helped establish La Cruz as “Mexico’s Music Me

cca.” Philo’s passing in September of 2015 left a hurt that is still felt today in La Cruz. He was generous with his time, talent and venue for raising money for several local charities.

Those were the days, my friend…

La Cruz; last 20 years by Andrea Kuffner of the Black Forest restaurant.

The first time we heard about La Cruz de Huanacaxtle was in June of 1997; 20 years ago. Little did we know that this would become our future home, filled with love, laughter, heart, hard work and the blessings of an international community. Winfried and I visited my brother Peter and his wife Yvonne, who were working in a hotel in Puerto Vallarta.

One y ear later when visiting La Cruz again, we truly fell in love with this quaint little fishing village that promised so much for our future, found our property and bought it right away. Peter and Yvonne started our new restaurant in earnest and we arrived September 1999 to start our new life, fully committed to success in the restaurant business.

Those were interesting times; the fisherman had just a little bay to anchor their boats and rumors were flying about a new Marina, nobody knowing exactly when and if it would happen.

Construction commenced in 1999 on the four-lane highway between Puerto Vallarta and La Cruz, which we had to drive regularly to purchase items for the restaurant. The rainy season created potholes that could have swallowed a whole crocodile… we always felt lucky to return to La Cruz without any major damage to our car! Once completed that road brought more people and businesses to this side of the bay.

Growth was happening in La Cruz; the completion of Calle Tiburon allowed many new houses and the developments of Punta Pelicanos and La Puntilla were under construction. With no t so many expats in town we developed a close relationship with both snowbirds and those living here.

Early 2000 brought internet to La Cruz, albeit sketchy, expensive and slow. Now we have 20 MB with the promise of fiber optic cables soon. The construction of the Marina and the surrounding developments of Punta Esmeralda, Las Brisas, Real del Mar and Alamar brought a better lifestyle, easier access to sc

hools, entertainment and culture to all of us.

Infrastructure continues to get better including the new highway to Punta de Mita. It is on us, both Mexican’s and foreigners, to make sure those changes benefit us all!

If you have stories and would like to add to the history of La Cruz; Cindy@VillaAmorDelMar.com

