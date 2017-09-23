La Cruz comes to life again!

This time of year marks a spectacular reunion of folks. The anticipation is marvelous; friends share return dates, businesses promote upcoming events, the theatre group is preparing, causes requests donations, restaurants closed for the summer reopen… and always in La Cruz, delightful music.

What really caught my attention and will please many is that there are more options for shopping. In addition to the Octopus Garden and Langosta Diez; Mare Nostrum has created a local handmade crafts area and Organic Love is expanding to include an artisanal shop with organic and baked goods, souvenirs, and crafts.

The Sunday Artisans market commences for the season October 21st

Frascati, La Peska, Langosta Diez, Oso’s marina restaurant, Mare Nostrum and others have stayed open all summer, please continue to support them!

Britannia Pub has reopened with game nights and open mic nights on Tuesdays!

Restaurants soon to open for the season:

Octopus Garden; opens in early October with many music options, coffee, meals and more!

Organic Love; October 9th serving breakfast, lunch and dinner taking a daily siesta from 3-6 daily.

Black Forest; October 1st at 5 pm sharing their much-awaited 2 x 1 Sunday night Schnitzel, until further notice. Live music with Latcho & Andrea commences in December. Oktoberfest in November. Thanksgiving dinner as well as a special Christmas menu served.

The La Cruz Inn plans to reopen October 4th for breakfast, lunch and dinner seven days a week! Halloween (October 31st) dress up and give out candy to local kids! November 23 they’ll serve a traditional Thanksgiving dinner. Every second Saturday starting in November; Happy Hour Music with Matt, unplugged on the street! Sunday’s before or after the Artisans Market enjoy their extended breakfast hours enjoying a Mimosa or Caesar with your meal, including eggs benny!

Masala at their new location at Star Bay on Huanacaxtle beach reopens October 15th. Currently they’re exploring Valle Guadalupe to select super Mexican wines. Music twice a week and daily specials. Live music and a set menu for Thanksgiving, Christmas, New Year’s Eve and Saint Valentine’s Day!

Mark your calenders; December 8th, Black and white formal and December 12th; Children’s Christmas pageant.

Britannia pub and the Octopus Garden are continuing the tradition of Christmas gifts for the children of La Cruz. Please keep the children in mind while doing your shopping; colouring books, new stuffed animals, small candies, toys (under $2.00); balls and Barbie type dolls are always a hit. Also appreciated, hotel soaps, lotions and shampoos for the mama’s. If anyone has or comes across a Santa suit, PLEASE consider donating it to the cause.

Our little theater group in La Cruz will be performing twice this year. First a musical comedy, “You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown”. Performed January 29th & 30th; Feb 1st, 2nd, 5th & 7th at three restaurants; Tescalama, Langosta Diez and the Octopus’s Garden. We are actively pursuing a male actor/singer to play the part of Linus – the laid back blanket wielding brother of Lucy – a second tenor role. If interested, please contact sherrytom@msn.com

Second, there’s a dinner theatre ‘Whose wives are they anyway?” Performed at Langosta Diez; February 27th, 28th, March 2nd, 4th, 6th and 7th.

There’s so much more… I’ll follow up in early October, keeping as current as possible at http://www.villaamordelmar.com/blog/

Happy homecoming to all!

