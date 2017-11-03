La Boquita Debuts, Hulda Hicks Sings, and Latcho & Andrea, Vanessa Amaro, Gospel Brunch and ‘The Joanie Show’ Return to Incanto

Renowned world music and dance group La Boquita will perform their eclectic mix of flamenco, Cuban, Indian, Argentine tango and more for one night only, Saturday, Nov. 4 at 8pm. They have collaborated with well-known artists, as well as participated in many international music festivals. Their discography includes pop, flamenco, new age and jazz.

Soulful vocalist Hulda Hicks grew up in a musical family heavily involved in the church, where she developed an incredible vocal range. She also learned to play several musical instruments including piano and violin. Hulda’s influences include Whitney Houston, Anita Baker, and Sia. She has performed with a wide range of artists including The Chiffons of the ‘60’s “Doo-wop” era to R&B’s Montell Jordan as a backup singer. She was in the original cast for season one of NBC’s The Voice and recently wowed audiences at Incanto’s first Gospel Brunch. She will perform on Nov. 8 & 10 at 7pm, accompanied by esteemed concert pianist and composer David Troy Francis.

Returning to Incanto on most Tuesdays starting Nov. 7, at 7pm are Latcho & Andrea: The Blond Gypsies. Their authentic Latin and Gypsy Flamenco guitar rhythms and sultry harmonies capture the hearts of audiences at every show. They will perform in the main theater through March.

Soprano Vanessa Amaro returns to Incanto to present ‘Lyrical Night by The Rio’, singing both opera classics and contemporary hits. She will accompanied by pianist Jean-Guy Comeau. Two performances only, Nov. 11 & 25 at 7pm in the main theater.

After a very successful first event, Jim Lee presents a second Gospel Brunch at Incanto on Sunday, Nov. 12 at noon. Light on religion and heavy on fun, entertainment will be provided by Argentine duo Bohemia Viva and singers Freddie Alva and Hulda Hicks. Guests will have a choice of several delicious entrees and bottomless mimosas. Early prepaid reservations are requested. Buy online or at the door.

Jay-Gee plays piano for Happy Hour on Mondays and Thursdays 5-7pm. Jobe Hernandez is now a regular on Mondays at 7:30pm with his smooth Latin and pop favorites in English and Spanish. Sylvie & Jorge play soulful blues and pop/rock on Tuesdays at 8pm. Tongo plays 7 different handmade flutes and Latin/Cuban rhythms Wednesdays at 7:30. Open Mic is Thursdays at 7pm co-hosted by Tracy Parks and Chris Kenny. Back by popular demand, ‘The Joanie Show’ starring Joan Houston accompanied by Bob Bruneau on piano returns on Fridays at 5pm, followed by Spanish guitarist Gabriel Reyes at 7pm. Bingo with Pearl fundraisers are on Saturdays at 5pm. Chris Kenny plays solo on Saturdays at 8pm, followed by Gabriel Reyes at 10pm. Pearl’s Gurlz Music/Comedy Drag Revue hosted by Aunt Pearl plays on select Saturdays at 9:30pm. The Red Suitcases band plays on Sundays at 7:30 with Salsa dancing/lessons at 8pm on the upper terrace. Chris Kenny presents her newly formed band MexiCanada on Sundays at 8pm in the main theater. No cover in the piano bar.

Tickets are available at www.IncantoVallarta.com with no online fees. Hours 9:00am -11:30pm daily. Casual dining is always available with Salvatore playing piano mornings starting at 10am. Happy Hour 2-6pm. Contact General Manager Gilberto Figueroa for group and special event bookings at gilberto.incanto@gmail.com. Incanto is located at Insurgentes 109 (at the Rio Cuale). Call 322 223 9756 for reservations. Now open on Mondays.

Related