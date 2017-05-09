Kids with Cancer – CANICA

Perhaps I should not use this space to make a plea, but I am going to anyway. There are a vast amount of local charities in the Banderas Bay area. That is awesome, especially for the people (and critters!) that benefit from them. I tend to go for the ones that do not have much of an English voice or fall through the cracks and of course, are more health-related. That is why I am speaking up for the group “Canicas” – Kids with Cancer.

Ranging at this time from one year to 19 years of age, all with a diagnosis of some form of cancer and from extremely impoverished families, these children must travel to Guadalajara for their treatments (chemo/radiation) while keeping up with their studies among many other struggles, both large and small.

An incredible center has been created (in Palo Seco/Niño Heroes) where they and their families are able to go for support, homework assistance and donations. The first of each month there is a breakfast for the kids and their families and they also receive dispensas of food (beans, rice, fruit and vegetables), school supplies, hygiene supplies and whatever else we can rustle up for them. 20 bags of pretty much the same things. On this morning as well, there is usually a “platica” of some theme and/or craft project.

As is normally the case here, a few wonderful folks have rallied to the cause after receiving my plea. This is an ongoing project – every month of the year. So, we need assistance not just in the next couple of months, but all year long and I am attempting to really “plan ahead”. If you are ready, willing and able to assist please email me for a detailed explanation of what is needed, what we are doing.

You can go to my Facebook page, scroll down a bit and you will see some postings of the breakfast held on Saturday, April 29, 2017. The photos will touch your hearts, I guarantee you. Probably one of the most heartwarming and humbling experiences I have had in a very long time. Thank you so very much!

If you are in the area the rest of this month, we invite you to attend our upcoming Speakers Program given by Dr. Jaime Zayas (head of the Salud (Health Department) on “Everything You Need to Know about Zika, Dengue and Chinkingunya”. Why not hear data from the expert rather than via the jungle drums of Vallarta? May 22, 2017 at 10am. RSVP and I will send details, location. No charge event. As we move into the rainy season, now more than ever this is important information.

On May 29, 2017 we are so very pleased to have Dra. Adi Dominguez, psychiatrist at our “Breakfast with a Physician.” Dra. Adi has returned to her private practice after a few years off (having had twins!). She is a star and this is your opportunity to ask her questions! From bi-polar meds to Alzheimer’s she has the info! 9.30 am and RSVP please for details. No charge event.

Our May Clinics are just about full! Who says we are in “low season”? Baloney!

Enjoy this stunning weather and here’s to a dazzling week!