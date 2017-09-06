Keep Calm and Triathlon!

Five Interesting Facts about Triathlon:

1) You don’t need experience to ‘Tri’ it

2) It’s a 3-sport competition

3) You can race long or short distances

4) The categories varies from children to the elderly (89) including para athletes

5) It’s a popular sport in Mexico, especially Bay of Banderas, because of its proximity to the ocean and warm climate.

The fascinating part about Triathlon is that it is not exclusive to pro athletes, it is a sport that caters to all ages and types. Each year participants new to the sport or any sport will compete in a Triathlon, often it is the first move towards rooting a new healthy and fitter lifestyle, for others, it is all they do. What ever the case may be, thousands join to test their abilities and get stronger.

Because Triathlon involves cardiovascular and endurance training, most who stick with this sport find that being fitter and leaner is second nature.

This year the Cross Triathlon, including a mountain biking course was won by Mexico’s 37 years old, Fransisco Serrano from Monterrey, in the men’s elite category, who competed in the Beijing Olympics

In 2008. Made up of three segments: swim, cycle and run, the ITU Triathlon event is the largest in the world and taking place in Penticton BC, Canada this year. Participants of this sport come from all corners of the globe to compete and give their all. This year’s multi-sports event including Aquathlon, Cross Triathlon, Duathlon, will lead up to the final long course, a 3.5 km swim, a 120 km run and a 20 km run.

During the two weeks long event, the city comes to life, drawing crowds of up to 20,000 people, a staff of 3500 with one volunteer per athlete in each race. Restaurants and stores are bustling with teams of athletes from 154 different countries in their sponsorship gear, compression socks, and gigantic Garmin watches. After the athletes jump out of the warm lake on the north end, volunteers wait at the swim finish to strip down the swimmers and get them on their bikes. The race, extending beyond city limits hosts the bike and race course to the finish line.

The athlete’s village is a few street blocks of tents including a registration booth, a swimmer’s transition, a bicycle transition holding thousands of gear bags and bikes, a medical tent, a beer garden, VIP awards area and ceremonies seating and stage. The city turned triathlon 24/7 blends up healthy juices and smoothies at food trucks and coffee shops and the local market, shops and streets turned into training grounds in the early and later parts of the day.

This year’s events include a kids triathlon, a parade, opening and final ceremonies banquet dinner, a beachfront festival hosting local musical artists. Lifeguards, nurses, doctors, massage therapists, trainers, vendors, banquet hosts, bartenders, firefighters, helicopter pilots, coast guard, traffic controllers, guest hosts, chefs, presenters of ceremonies and the athletes themselves, make up this special group of those who support and ‘Tri’. If you have never thought about Triathlon or competing, just being part of any race will make you change your mind. The air filled with enthusiasm, joy, sweat and victory. What are you waiting for, add try ‘Tri’ to your bucket list!

To find out more information on Triathlons and other endurance competitions in Mexico visit www.runmx.com/calendario-de-triatlones-en-mexico/ and asdeporte.com