If you have not been to the Kathleen Carrillo Gallery this season yet, make this Friday night a must do experience. The gallery will be open for the Southside Shuffle on March 24, from 6-10 for all the festivities. Kathleen has just completed two new works to add to her collection of Tropical Delight that sing with color and with movement.

The expression and personality of the Grand McCaw’s she has painted, proves that she has had first hand experience with these beautiful creatures.

She explains, “Living in the jungle on the Rio Cuale has given me an opportunity to feel and understand that my connection to nature is truly a healing experience”.

The birds fly by in formation and land on the mountainside across from the house preening and playing with abandon!. It is such a gift to have first hand experience with these beautiful creatures.

They exude such a sense of joy and love in their actions. It is truly a gift.”

The gallery will be showing some of the Tropical Delight images that have been in storage along with a few new images to include the Grand McCaws.

KathleenCarrilloGalleries.com keeps regular hours Monday through Friday from 10-5 and Saturday 11-2 or by appointment. Kathleen now has her Studio and Salon above her gallery which makes it easier to set appointments or visit with clients.

She has started taking orders for commissions that she will be completing this summer. If you have been waiting for that very personal expression to be created, now is the time to get in touch with her to complete a dazzling piece of art for your home.

Contact her for details: Gallery: 322 222 9878, contact her on her US Cell 858 261 8129 or email her at: kathleenCarrillo.artist@gmail.com

kathleencarrillogalleries.com/