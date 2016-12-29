Be sure to stop by the Kathleen Carrillo Galleries, 325 Calle Constitucion, in Old Town Puerto Vallarta for the Southside Shuffle this Friday December 30th from 6-10 pm. Kathleen has created some new works inspired by her visit to Europe this past June. She has planned a new Italian Riviera workshop that will be taking artists to her beloved Cinque Terre, Italy from June 5-12, 2017.

Come in see the new works and put your name on the list to have a dazzling experience painting and exploring the amazing Italian Riviera with her. She or her staff will be glad to share some of the details with you. Have a glass of wine and enjoy her magical Architectural Whimsy Collection of places around the world.

The view of the Poets Bay, from our hotel in Cinque Terre, Italy!