Kara Chandler is Cher Believe

In every one of the last 5 decades, multi award winner Cher, aka “The Goddess Of Pop”, has had a number one song on The Billboard Chart. With more than 200,000,000 records sold, she has been a major force on radio and television and in movies and pop culture publications of all stripes. She is known the world over for her sense of humour, sultry voice, unique appearance and outrageous fashion sense.

But more than anything, Cher is know as an entertainer of the highest order. With her uncanny resemblance to the famous star it was only a matter of time before a clever promoter asked Kara Chandler if she could also sing like Cher.

With ten years of theatrical experience in musicals behind her, Kara easily rose to the challenge, proving to one and all that she could portray Cher, without any difficulty at all. Suddenly, Kara had a new calling.

One that has served her very well. Now, after six years performing in dinner theatres, casinos, concert halls and at corporate events, Kara has built a reputation as one of the top Cher tribute artists in the world. Her combination of boundless energy, charisma and talent lets her easily morph into her alter ego, Cher, and give audiences the powerful and unforgettable experience that only a true star is capable of giving.

Like Cher, Kara Chandler is an entertainer of the highest order. “CHER….Believe” comes to Mexico for the first time, for a show at The Luna Lounge in Bucerias, on Sunday, February 19th. More info is available at lunaloungebucerias.com and elsewhere in this publication.

