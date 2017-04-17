Join Food Network Stars at Cuisine of the Sun International Culinary Festival – April 26 – 29

Cuisine of the Sun International Culinary Festival is a star-studded event, curated for the second time by Food Network celebrity chef and USFOODS culinary specialist, Food Network’s Penny Davidi, brings together some of the biggest names in the food and wine industry.

Local residents and readers of the Vallarta Tribune are invited to attend this multi-day event, and tickets are available with a 20% discount to the regular price. There are a limited number of tickets available with the local discount, and it’s recommended to purchase your tickets early to avoid disappointment.

Call Villa La Estancia at 322-226-9700 Ext. 5000 to book your ticket, and mention that you are a reader of Vallarta Tribune to have the discount applied.

