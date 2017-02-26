Johnny’s Diner Reviewed: Gravy was Thick Like Mississippi Mud

Johnny’s Diner Basilio Badillo 336 – Emiliano Zapata – Puerto Vallarta

Contact: https://www.facebook.com/JohnnysDiner1/ – 322 223 5473

Price: $400 for two people (without alcohol)

“It’s better to be a “misfit” than a “one-size-fits-all”” actress Mandy Hale once exclaimed, and that seems to be the philosophy of Johnny’s Diner, the Old Town restaurant that specializes in Southern American fare.

Basilio Badillo in Old Town is the street that people think of first when it’s time to go for brunch, and one of the constants of the neighbourhood is Johnny’s Diner. Instead of catering to everyone, Johnny’s Diner adopted a small Southern town diner feel, with a menu focused on old fashioned American cuisine. It’s where you’ll go when you want biscuits and gravy or an inch thick pork-chop with your breakfast.

We all know that one of the must-haves of any self-respecting brunch menu is the Eggs Benedict, and Johnny’s Diner does theirs with biscuits and a side of crispy hash browns. Other classics you’ll find on the menu include pancakes with eggs and crispy bacon, over-sized waffles, and of course, the burger.

If you’re looking for something a bit more rib-sticking (read: hangover curing) try the Johnnydictine, a thick pork-chop over biscuits, smothered with a plate licking white gravy. Take that, last night’s tequila!

Coffee arrived quickly to the table – a real Americano with espresso and hot water, served with cream or milk. Coffee drinkers will agree that it’s a rare treat in this city to be given the choice between milk and cream.

The fact that someone at our table (no names, please) ordered the Johnnydictine – and an inch thick pork-chop takes time to cook, probably delayed our meal by a few minutes. But it was a wait well worth it! Our table also ordered Oatmeal (served with fresh fruit and berries), Eggs Benedict, and pancakes with bacon and eggs. Everything was made with care and attention.

The gravy smothering the golden pork-chop was thick like Mississippi mud (that’s a good thing!), the Hollandaise was light and fluffy, and the bacon was the right amount of crunch without stepping into burnt territory.

With a breakfast and brunch menu down to a science, proprietor Steve Hernandez has successfully established Johnny’s Diner as the neighbourhood “misfit” that won’t disappoint.

