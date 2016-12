Johnny Cash, the legendary “man in black” was a giant in country music, as well as one of the founding fathers of rock’n’roll. His highly personal songs, like “I Walk The Line” and “Folsom Prison Blues”, about subjects anyone could relate to, were delivered in terms everyone could understand. He is a long-standing member of both the country and rock’n’roll hall of fame. In 1971, his image as “the common man who cares” was solidified forever by his hit song “Man In Black”.

He was born dirt poor in Arkansas, one of seven children, in 1932. As a child, he worked in the cotton fields, went to school and absorbed the variety of music he heard in church and on the family radio. Upon graduating from high school, he moved to Michigan and worked at an auto plant, until he joined the air force, in 1950. In 1954, after serving overseas, he left the air force, got married and moved to Memphis. Here he worked as an appliance salesman, played his guitar when he could, and developed his narrative song-writing style.

In 1955, he formed “The Tennessee Three”, with guitarist Luther Perkins and bassist Marshall Grant and signed with Sun records. His first record “Hey Porter”, released the same year, was a modest hit. But his 1956 follow-up, “I walk The Line”, featuring his deep baritone drawl and simple “chick-a-boom, chick-a-boom” rhythm, made him a household name. His unique sound, dark, brooding looks and hell-raising reputation made him an icon, the original “country music outlaw”.

He left Sun in 1958 for Columbia Records, where he remained for almost 30 years. During the sixties, in a swirl of infidelity, alcoholism and drug addiction, his career, marriage and personal life fell apart. But at his lowest point, he met June Carter, of the famous Carter Family, probably the earliest, successful country/bluegrass music groups. They were instant soul mates. But his bad reputation made her afraid to get close to him, for fear of getting burned. Her feelings at the time made abundantly clear in the song “Ring Of Fire” which she co-wrote with Merle Kilgore. The song was first recorded by her sister Anita. But when Cash heard it, he insisted on recording it too, racking up another monster hit in the process.

Cash and Carter were married in 1968. From the start, June made it her life’s work to save Johnny from himself. But it was no easy task. She would flush his drugs down the toilet and they would argue for hours over it. He would promise not to do it again, but a few days later, he would come home, or worse yet, stumble onto a concert stage, stoned out of his mind. This went on for years, but June’s dedication finally paid off and Cash’s life and career were finally turned around.

Through it all, Cash’s popularity as a concert attraction flourished. His live concert album “San Quentin” introduced us to “A Boy Named Sue” the biggest hit of his career. Who can forget poetry like “kickin’ and a’gougin in the mud and the blood and the beer”? There was also “The Johnny Cash Show”, on ABC and a Grammy for his contributions to Bob Dylan’s “Nashville Skyline” album. In the eighties he toured and recorded with Willie Nelson, Waylon Jennings and Kris Kristofferson, as The Highwaymen. He also toured with The Carter Family until the late nineties, while recording a series of “roots music” albums for the American Recordings label. His career was fittingly capped in 2002 by his heart-wrenching music video for the Nine Inch Nails’ song “Hurt”, for which he won a Grammy and the “MTV Video Of The Year” award. Not too shabby for a 70 year old.

John R. Cash passed away on September 12th, 2003. More than 1,000 fans and music industry people attended his funeral, near his home in Hendersonville, Tennessee. He was laid to rest next to June Carter Cash, his wife of 34 years, who passed away just 4 months earlier.