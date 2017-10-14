Johnny Carson Top Comedian Part 2 – Rise To Cultural Icon

When we left off last week, Johnny Carson had gone from teen magician in Nebraska Kiwanis Clubs, to a stint in the Navy, to popular local New York TV and radio host. In the early days of television, most broadcast channels signed off the air after the 11pm news. NBC started an experimental program called “Tonight” with Steve Allen as the host.

“Tonight” was successful, and when Steve Allen moved on to his primetime comedy/variety show in 1956, Jack Paar replaced him as host of “Tonight”. When Jack Paar was planning on leaving “Tonight” in 1962, NBC exec’s were looking for a replacement.

Johnny’s success on “Who Do You Trust?” led NBC exec’s to invite him to take over “Tonight”, but Johnny turned them down. Johnny feared the task of interviewing celebrities for 105 minutes daily that late at night. Bob Newhart, Jackie Gleason, Groucho Marx, and Joey Bishop all also declined the “Tonight” producers.

Exec’s finally convinced Johnny to take on the challenge and he took over the show on October 1, 1962. It was a bumpy first year for Johnny, finding his footing on the new format and time slot. With the help of his side kick Ed McMahon, Johnny soon got into the groove of the show.

For almost 30 years, Ed McMahon introduced The Tonight Show with a drawn-out “Heeere’s Johnny!” and would be the onscreen sidekick of Johnny. During the early years of Carson’s time hosting “Tonight” when the show ran 105 minutes, Ed actually hosted the first fifteen minutes of “Tonight”, which did not air nationally.

The show was originally produced in New York City, with occasional weeks in California. It was not live in the early years, although during the 1970s, NBC fed the “live taping” from Burbank to New York via satellite nightly. On May 1, 1972, the Tonight Show was moved from Thirty Rockefeller Plaza, New York, to Burbank, California, to be closer to popular stars that could then appear on the show.

After July 1971, Johnny cut his weekly schedule down from five shows a week to four nights, with Monday shows hosted by a guest host each week. Shows were videotaped in Burbank at 5:30 pm, fed from there to the Central and Eastern time zone stations via satellite. In 1980, at Johnny’s request, the Tonight Show was cut from its 90-minute format to 60 minutes.

Even with Johnny’s work schedule becoming lighter, the Tonight Show remained so successful that his compensation from NBC continued to rise. By the mid-1970s, Johnny Carson had become the highest-paid personality on television, earning about $4 million a year (about $14 million in today’s money).

The Tonight Show launched the careers of many performers, especially comedians and musicians. For a comedian appearing on the show, getting Johnny to laugh and being invited to the guest chair were considered the highest honor. Most notable among these were David Letterman, Jay Leno, Jerry Seinfeld, Jeff Foxworthy, Ellen DeGeneres, Joan Rivers, David Brenner, Tim Allen, Drew Carey, and Roseanne Barr.

Johnny’s effect on popular culture was not limited to discovering new talent. In 1966, Johnny popularized Milton Bradley’s game Twister when he played it with actress Eva Gabor on the show. Not widely known at the time, the game skyrocketed in popularity after the broadcast.

Johnny’s personal life was anything but a calm home life. A total of four wives and three messy and public divorces would become material in many of Johnny’s shows. Johnny once said about his failed marriages, “My giving advice on marriage is like the captain of the Titanic giving lessons on navigation.” Johnny had three sons with his first wife.

After 30 seasons and more than 4500 episodes, Johnny retired from The Tonight Show and from show business on May 22, 1992, at age 66. You’d be hard pressed to name a single star, who did not appear on his show at some point over the years. His final shows were a major media event, often emotional and stretched over several nights. In tribute to Carson as the “King of Late Night” and his enormous influence, several networks that had late-night variety talk shows “went dark” for the entire hour as Johnny did the final show.

Johnny was a heavy smoker for decades and, in the early days on Tonight, he often smoked on-camera. It was reported that as early as the mid-1970s, he would repeatedly say, “These things are killing me.” On January 23, 2005, at the age of 79, Johnny died in Los Angeles of respiratory failure arising from emphysema. In keeping with Johnny’s well known shyness in real life, no public memorial service was held.

Countless stars of the past 40 years, owe their fame to Johnny Carson, and countless fans owe a thank you for a late night laugh at the end of a long day.

Fred Jacobs is a full time resident of Puerto Vallarta and the author of three books.

