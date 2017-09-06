John Huston, Elizabeth Taylor, Richard Burton & Ava Gardner In Controversial New Book

American film historian, author and television personality, Howard Johns announced the launch of his long awaited book ‘A Stolen Paradise’. The book is a treat for movie fans, is about the making of John Huston’s film, The Night of the Iguana, and its impact on Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. The book was released on Saturday, August 5th, 2017 which coincides with Huston’s birthday.

‘A Stolen Paradise’ is an all-new book that uncovers the remarkable circumstances surrounding the making of one of the most exceptional films in living memory

“A Stolen Paradise is the true, never-before-told story about the making of ‘The Night of the Iguana’ and its effect on Puerto Vallarta that was once a small fishing village but is now an international tourist destination,” said Howard Johns while talking about his new book. The Night of the Iguana starred Richard Burton, Ava Gardner, Deborah Kerr, and Sue Lyon. “Everyone involved with the movie hoped to benefit from its success, but what was the personal and professional cost to each of them? We find out in this book,” he added. Johns is from Palm Springs, California, but is currently residing in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.

In 2004, Johns wrote the bestselling nonfiction book ‘Palm Springs Confidential: Playground of the Stars’ that was published by Barricade Books. Two years later, Johns published the scandalous follow-up Hollywood Celebrity Playground with similar success. However, this book will take the historian’s work to a whole new level.

According to Johns, A Stolen Paradise is an indispensable resource for movie fans, scholars and tourists alike. It reveals never-before-told stories about the films production, and includes twenty-five original photographs. People around the globe have a natural curiosity about the rich and famous, especially such icons of glamour as Elizabeth Taylor, Richard Burton and Ava Gardner.

