Jeffrey Scott Artamonov is… “Rocket Man”

Singer/songwriter/pianist Reggie Dwight, aka Elton John, has been a major force on the entertainment scene since he and lyricist Bernie Taupin hooked up, in the late sixties. Beginning with his 1970 breakthrough hit “Your Song”, Sir Elton John, knighted by Queen Elizabeth in 1998, has sold more than 300,000,000 records. According to U.S. and U.K. record charts, his song “Candle In The Wind”, written about Marilyn Monroe, then re-written in memory of Princess Diana, is the best selling single of all time. During his lengthy career, he has had more than 50 “Top 40” hits. In addition to being a huge pop star, he has also found success in musical theatre, most notably with his original score for “The Lion King”.

Jeffrey Scott Artamonov has been performing the music of Sir Elton John for almost 20 years. Jeff’s stage show features colourful costumes, skillful piano playing and those distinctive Elton John vocals. And by channelling the star’s flamboyant look, style and mannerisms, he makes audiences feel they are in the presence of “musical royalty”. Many say “it’s like seeing Elton John in his prime”.

The “Rocket Man” musical repertoire is equally entertaining. It features 4 decades of Elton John’s hits. Songs that everyone knows. The show has toured all across Canada and the U.S., in theatres, nightclubs, casinos, arenas, stadiums and fairs including the famous Calgary Stampede and has been featured on numerous radio and television shows. The response has always been both loud and positive.

A native of Toronto, Canada, Jeff Artamonov began playing piano at 7 years of age and studied at The Royal Conservatory of Music for 11 years. He began playing professionally in the 1980s in nightclubs and piano bars, while working on his Bachelor of Arts degree at York University. Besides being a successful entertainer, he is an accomplished songwriter, musical arranger and recording engineer. He also owns and operates a state of the art, digital recording studio, in Toronto.

Rocket Man is at El Rio BBQ on January 7th and The Luna Lounge on January 8th. More information is available on the venue web sites and elsewhere in this paper.

