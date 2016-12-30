January Rocks at Luna Lounge in Bucerias!

This week, Luna Lounge celebrated A Tribute to Jimmy Buffett starring the superbly talented, singer/guitarist, Brian Neale. Both nights, the audience went crazy for the ‘Tropic Rock’ music that Jimmy Buffet made so popular. With favorites like, “It’s 5 O’clock Somewhere,” “When the Volcano Blows,” “Brown Eyed Girl” and “Margaritaville,” we were singing, dancing, clapping along and having a fantastic time!

The Bryan Adams New Year’s Eve Tribute Show happens on Saturday, December 31st with an ENCORE performance New Year’s night. You’ll love hearing favorites like, “Cuts Like A Knife,” “Run to You” and “It’s Only Love,” performed by tribute artist, Doug Varty.

New Year’s Eve is sold out, but there are still a few tickets available for the next night.

As with all Luna Lounge shows, a three-course dinner starts the evening at 6:30 pm, with the show following.

Don’t miss the exciting month of January shows. On Thursday and Friday, January 5th and 6th, Amberly Beatty, brings her Patsy: The Ultimate Tribute Show back to Luna Lounge.

This is a highly acclaimed show that showcases the music and life of Patsy Cline. You’ll go “Crazy” for this one!

The Rocket Man lands in Bucerias on Sunday, January 8th with Jeffrey Scott Artanmanov’s international hit tribute to Sir Elton John.

You know the tunes and you know you want to hear them again!

On Thursday, January 12th, Luna Lounge will thrill audiences with the Buddy Holly Show starring professional entertainer, Jeff Scott as one of early rock and roll’s most loved stars!

Headliner, Brittany Kingery, will feature her new Linda Ronstadt Show at Luna Lounge on Saturday, January 14th. Brittany has been entertaining crowds around the Bay and around the world and has won multiple “Tropic Rock” awards year after year.

Gino Monopoli brings his fabulous, Elvis Live Tribute Show to the venue on Sunday, January 15th with a ‹spot on› performance of Elvis and his magnetic persona.

The truly stunning and talented Annette LaFond returns this season on Thursday, January 19th, with her Shania Live show featuring the music and persona of Shania Twain. You’ll enjoy hearing, “Man, I Feel Like A Woman, “Still the One” and all your favorites!

On Sunday, January 22nd, join the fun for the Double Headliner Show, Divas, showcasing the music of Bette Midler and Madonna. Nancy Tromon and Kathy Thompson bring these stars and their music to the Luna Lounge stage!

The Neal Diamond Tribute show, Solitary Man, returns for two shows on Thursday and Friday, January 26th and 27th.

Last season, I loved this show featuring Will Chalmers and I highly recommend it!

On Sunday, January 29th, “The Everly Brothers’ Golden Hits Show” starring John Sharkey and Michael Damekert, debuts.

Enjoy the smooth sounds of songs such as, “Wake Up Little Suzy,” “Crying In the Rain” and “All I Have to Do Is Dream.”

Starting in January, The Crazy Bitches (drag show), will be featured each Tuesday and Wednesday night at 7 pm.

The band, Hanger, will perform on nights there isn’t a Crazy Bitches or Tribute show scheduled.

Book early so you don’t miss any of the good times at Luna Lounge!

For more information about the shows go to: lunaloungebucerias.com.

For questions or tickets email hugh@lunaloungebucerias.com. Luna Lounge is located at Av. Mexico #27, Bucerias, Nayarit. Tel. # 329-298-3242.