January is Heating Up at Luna Lounge in Bucerias!

Last week’s Bryan Adams New Year’s Eve Tribute Show at Luna Lounge was the perfect night of food and entertainment! Doug Varty debuted his popular show south-of-the-border and performed all our favorite tunes from Canadian super star, Bryan Adams. An encore performance was added for New Year’s night. We loved all those familiar tunes like “Cuts Like A Knife,” “Run to You” and “It’s Only Love.” Don’t miss Doug Varty when he returns to Luna Lounge on February 9th, with his Rod Stewart tribute show, Forever Young. This guy is pure talent!

Joining Doug Varty for a number of fantastic numbers was guest performer Amberly Beatty, who will perform her highly acclaimed Patsy Cline tribute on Thursday and Friday, January 5 and 6. Amberly, brings her Patsy: The Ultimate Tribute Show back to Luna Lounge this season, showcasing the music and life of Patsy Cline. You’ll go “Crazy” for this one! And she really does sing that song just like Patsy! Not only does she capture all the subtle nuisances of Patsy Cline’s voice, look and mannerisms, Amberly is a true professional country music singer with fantastic original songs and a bright future in country music! I was impressed! There are still a few tickets available.

The Rocket Man blasts off on Sunday, January 8 with Jeffrey Scott Artanmanov’s international hit tribute to Sir Elton John. You know all songs by heart and this is your chance to hear them again in an exciting night of entertainment!

On Thursday, January 12, audiences will love the Buddy Holly Show, starring professional entertainer, Jeff Scott as one early rock and roll’s most loved stars!

Headliner and local Bucerias celebrity, Brittany Kingery, will feature her new Linda Ronstadt Show on Saturday, January 14. Brittany has been entertaining crowds around the Bay and around the world and has won multiple “Tropic Rock” awards year after year.

Elvis will be in the building, as Gino Monopoli brings his fabulous, Elvis Live Tribute Show to the venue on Sunday, January 15 with a ‘spot on’ performance of Elvis and his magnetic persona.

And my personal favorite, the truly stunning and talented Annette LaFond returns this season on Thursday, January 19, with her Shania Live show featuring the music and persona of Shania Twain. You’ll enjoy hearing, “Man, I Feel Like A Woman, “Still the One” and all your favorites! Don’t miss this one!

On Sunday, January 22, the Double Headliner Show, Divas, debuts, showcasing the music of Bette Midler and Madonna. Nancy Tromon and Kathy Thompson bring these stars and their music to the Luna Lounge stage!

The Neal Diamond Tribute show, Solitary Man, returns for two shows on Thursday and Friday, January 26 and 27. Last season I loved this show featuring Will Chalmers, and I highly recommend it!

And on Sunday, January 29, “The Everly Brothers’ Golden Hits Show” starring John Sharkey and Michael Damekert, hits the Luna Lounge stage.

Enjoy the smooth sounds of, “Wake Up Little Suzy,” “Crying In the Rain” and “All I Have to Do Is Dream.”

The Crazy Bitches (drag show), are featured each Tuesday and Wednesday at 7 pm and the band, Hanger, will perform on nights when there are no drag or tribute shows.

Book early so you don’t miss any of these fantastic dinner shows. For more information go to: lunaloungebucerias.com. For questions or tickets email hugh@lunaloungebucerias.com. Luna Lounge is located at Av. Mexico #27, Bucerias, Nayarit. Tel. # 329-298-3242.