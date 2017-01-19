Introducing Christina Boover, Audiologist

We are so fortuitous having such excellent healthcare professionals here in the area. One of those gems is Christina Boover, Audiologist. Christina travelled from Colorado to Puerto Vallarta once a month the past two years to see patients here but now, thankfully, she is here full time! We are so proud to work with her! I asked her a few questions (Part I of II):

Why did you choose this specialty? My younger brother was deaf. My mother had a difficult time with her own language barrier (from Honduras) so that left me with the responsibility of communicating with and for my brother and his specialized education, meetings at school. I learned American Sign Language because cochlear implants were not yet main stream. I also felt there were not enough options for teaching speech to a deaf individuals and supporting their education advancement. I wanted to help my brother’s specific population. I went on to complete my Doctorate in Audiology. It was there that I understood the science behind why people struggle with the processing of information, with or without hearing aids. Now I feel that I’m in a position to do what I set out to do for both children and adults.

Are hearing aids more expensive in Mexico? There are about six major companies in the world that dictate pricing for hearing aids and that produce a wide variety of hearing aid technology. Since hearing aids have to be imported they often come at a higher price but I personally do not pass that additional expense along to my patients. My prices are the same for patients in both the US and here. As an Audiologist, I not only work to program hearing aids but I also fine-tune them for auditory perception and psychoacoustics. Two people can have the exact same hearing loss but I’m able to program their hearing aids based on specific measurements we take in the office and based on the patient’s specific lifestyle.

Next week we will talk about Christina’s charity (Speech Hearing and Balance Institute) as well as a bit more information.

Christina will be one of our featured speakers along with Dr. Javier Diaz-Nuñez at the upcoming Medical Matters (February 13, 2017). They will be speaking on “Aging & Hearing Loss; What You Need to Know and How to Prepare”.

Watch for the Medical Matters Speakers Program schedule here in the Tribune very soon! We will have 18 speakers – a record amount with incredible topics! (You can also email me to request one).

Puerto Vallarta seems to be at maximum capacity right now which is brilliant! Have patience, stay healthy and enjoy every minute!

Have a sensational week!