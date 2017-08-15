Ingrid Bergman: A Classic International Actress Part 2

Last week, we looked at the early years of Ingrid Bergman, losing both parents very early on and gaining stardom on the big screen in her homeland Sweden. Then arriving in Hollywood in 1939 during World War II, but managing to make it big with US audiences in films like “Casablanca” (1942) and a string of hit movies throughout the 1940’s in the US.

1949 would be a fateful year for Ingrid Bergman. Ingrid had admired two films by Italian director Roberto Rossellini that she had seen. In 1949, Ingrid wrote to Rossellini, expressing her admiration and suggested that she make a film with him. This led to her being cast in his film “Stromboli” (1950). During production, Ingrid fell in love with Rossellini, and they began an affair. Ingrid became pregnant with their son, Renato Rossellini (born in February 1950).

Ingrid then divorced her Swedish husband and married Rossellini. The tabloids and newspapers, branded Ingrid a woman of low morals. The affair caused a huge scandal in the US, where it even led to Ingrid even being denounced on the floor of the US Senate. Ed Sullivan was pressured to cancel a scheduled appearance by Ingrid on his show.

As a result of the scandal, Ingrid and Rossellini moved to Italy, where they would go on to have twin daughters, Isabella Rossellini, (who would became an actress and model) and Isotta Rossellini. Ingrid would go on to appear in four more Italian Rossellini films until 1956 when they separated and eventually divorced.

With her starring role in “Anastasia” (1956), Ingrid Bergman made a triumphant return to the American screen and won the Academy Award for Best Actress for a second time. Ingrid made her first post-scandal public appearance in Hollywood at the 1958 Academy Awards, when she was the presenter of the Academy Award for Best Picture. She was given a standing ovation when she came out.

Throughout the 1960s Ingrid made very few films, but did do some theatre work. During this period, the majority of her time was spent raising her children. In 1972, U.S. Senator Charles H. Percy entered an apology into the Congressional Record for the attack made on Bergman twenty-two years earlier.

In 1974, Ingrid took on a small role, by her own choice, in the hit film, “Murder on the Orient Express” (1974). The director wanted her to have one of the lead roles, but Ingrid insisted that if she was to be in the film, it would only be in a small role. Despite her short time on the screen, Ingrid still managed to wow critics and audiences alike and even earned her a third Oscar statue, this time for Best Supporting Actress.

Ingrid was then offered the starring role in a television mini-series, “A Woman Called Golda” (1982), about the late Israeli Prime Minister Golda Meir. It was to be her final acting role. Sadly, Ingrid passed away in London, four months after filming completed. She died on her 67th birthday, from breast cancer. She was honored posthumously with a second Emmy Award for Best Actress for the role.

Her life was not an easy road, but she brought to life almost every role she took on, whether in English or a foreign language, on the big screen, on the stage or on TV.

Fred Jacobs is a full time resident of Puerto Vallarta and the author of three books.

