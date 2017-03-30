Independent Film,  “All of Me” Debuts

By Debbie White

What if I told you, that you could see a multi award-winning movie and at the same benefit some local animal charities and even see some of Vallarta’s favorite people at the screening? You’d be excited, right? And all that for only 100 pesos!



The independent, award-winning film, All in Time, will be screened at The Palm Cabaret in Puerto Vallarta on two evenings, Sunday and Monday, April 2 and 3 at 7pm. A Q&A will follow the show, featuring Co-Writer/Co-Director/Producer, Marina Donahue and Mark Rome.

People around the Bay will be interested to hear both Marina’s and Mark’s stories about making the movie. Mark enjoys has two cameos in the film, as does Mariana’s mother, Vallarta resident Cathy Gordon who also served on crew as Animal Wrangler.

All in Time tells the story of Charlie, an investment banker who flies the corporate coop to follow his dream of managing his favorite hometown rock band. The story delves into what happens to his relationship with his girlfriend (played by Blue Blood’s Vanessa Ray) as troubles develop with the band.

Along with fantastic music, the movie packs a surprising twist that takes the audience on a wild ride and to an ending no one would predict.

The film has won twelve awards and counting, and is up for another award in May by New Filmmakers, Los Angeles. Jean-Luc Bilodeau of Baby Daddy (which just won an Audience Choice Award) and Lynn Cohen of Sex and the City and The Hunger Games give memorable performances as Charlie’s handsome intern and nosy next-door neighbor. The cinematographer for the film, David Dunlap, currently shoots House of Cards and was just nominated for an Emmy. His resume includes the films: Forest Gump, Goodfellas, Shaun of the Dead, A Beautiful Mind, among others.

Please come out for a memorable evening of cinema and show your support for the animal charities that will benefit from the ticket sales.

Don’t miss this end of the season event!