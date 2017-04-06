Incanto’s Theatre and Piano Bar Announce New Shows for Summer! 

Bohemia Viva, Alberto Cueves ‘El Diamante’, Latcho & Andrea and more!

Open for just over two months now, the newly minted Incanto has quickly become a favorite venue for many with both their intimate cabaret theater with outstanding acoustics and popular upstairs piano bar. Entertainers so far have included a wide-variety of diverse musicians, comedians and musicians.

The cool, riverside cafe has also been very well received, serving delicious breakfast and brunch items on their outdoor terrace with live piano music by Mexico’s Liberace, Salvatore. In the coming warmer months, guests can enjoy meals and drinks in the air-conditioned areas on the second floor. Incanto continues to add exciting programming to their already exciting lineup.

Vallarta’s favorite Argentine duo, Bohemia Viva, will present ‘A Night in Argentina’ in two concerts at Incanto on Wednesday, April 19 & 26 at 8:00pm. Andrea Mottura and Luis Lujan have toured Latin America, Italy, Mexico and the USA.

Their beautiful harmonizing vocals, coupled with the infusion of various guitar styles and original music, combine to create their popular and unique sound. Singing in English, Spanish and Italian, they blend stories of travel, cultural experiences and their Latin heritage to weave a special connection with their audiences through music, culture and wine. These shows are likely to sell out quickly, so early reservations are recommended.

Alberto Cuevas ‘El Diamante’ is one of Puerto Vallarta’s most versatile and popular entertainers. Performing all over Mexico recently, he makes him home still in Vallarta and will be appearing on select Wednesdays and Fridays beginning April 7 at 8:00pm.

Well-known for his sensuous and often humorous performances and beautiful tenor voice, El Diamante is always an audience favorite. In his new show, Un Noche de Mexico/One Night In Mexico, he will sing a variety of music by favorite Mexican artists, accompanied by Salvatore on piano. Special guests will join.

Latcho & Andrea The Blond Gypsies have extended their shows to include April 4, 11, & 25 at 8:00. NYC cabaret vet Brian De Lorenzo plays April 5, 6, 8 at 8:00. Singer-songwriter Stolie has her final two shows, ‘Cantautoras – Songwriters in the Round’ and her final solo show of the season on April 14 at 7:00 & 9:00 respectively. Local singer/guitarist Audi Rodriguez plays in the piano bar on Sundays at 7:00 & 9:00.

On Tuesdays & Thursdays, velvety voiced Cuban singer, Meche, will play in the piano bar. Jazz Quartet, Moelle, will appear in the cabaret starting Sun., April 9 at 8:00.

Pianist Jean-Guy Comeau (Jay-Gee) and singer/guitarist Gabriel Reyes play on select nights. Singer-songwriter Chris Kenny sings and plays jazz/blues guitar on Saturdays at 8:00 & 10:00. And BINGO with Pearl is held most Saturdays at 5:00 benefiting local worthy causes (see calendar).

Tickets and more information are available online at Incanto’s website www.IncantoVallarta.com.

Breakfast is served 9am – 2pm Tuesday thru Sunday. Evening food service and happy hour begins at 4:00pm daily. Closed Mondays.

Incanto is located at Insurgentes 109 (at the Rio Cuale). Box Office opens at 10:00 AM. Phone them at 322 223 9756 for reservations.