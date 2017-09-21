Incanto wraps up their summer season with outstanding entertainment!

One night only, Thursday, Sept. 21, Spanish guitarist/singer Gabriel Reyes partners with popular music trio Piel Canela, featuring Eduardo Leon and Fernando González, in ‘Gabriel Reyes La Flor De La Piel Canela’, to be held in the cabaret theater. A night of Spanish music, they will play many of your favorite songs from a vast repertoire of favorite classics and popular hits. Their combined talents are sure to create an outstanding evening of artistic collaboration, music and entertainment!

Presenter Paco Ojeda returns with PechaKucha Night Volume 2 at Incanto on Saturday, Sept. 23 at 8:20 P.M. PechaKucha Nights began in the early 2000’s in Tokyo, when two British architects began organizing meetings with their colleagues to present and share their most recent projects using 20 images and speaking about them for 20 seconds each. They called it pechacucha, a Japanese word that describes the sound of whispering. Also referred to as “20×20”, these bi-lingual events are new to Puerto Vallarta. For more information and updates, please visit and like Incanto Vallarta’s Facebook page. Also, please visit their official website, www.pechakucha.org. The cost is $40 MXN pesos (donation) per person. Tickets are available at Incanto’s website.

Incanto’s End of Summer Party and fundraiser for friend and former employee Cristobal Rodriguez’s medical fund will be held on Sunday, Sept. 24 at 5pm. Hosted by Aunt Pearl and Barbara Ann Renee, with appearances by drag personality Beverly Fairfax and artist Francine Peters, with musical performances by Gabe Archuleta, Salvatore Rodriguez, Chris Kenny and Audi Rodriguez. This event also marks the beginning of a one week vacation for Incanto, which will close Sept. 25 through Oct. 4. Watch for exciting news coming soon about the approaching season!

Sylvie & Jorge of The Zippers band play classic rock on Tuesday starting at 8pm. Tongo plays Latin/Cuban rhythms on handmade instruments on Wednesday at 7:30. Open Mic is on Thursday at 7pm co-hosted by Tracy Parks and Chris Kenny. Pearl’s Gurlz drag revue starring Angie, Ghia, Diva and Maury is on Friday at 8:30pm. Bingo with Pearl fundraisers are held on Saturday at 5pm. Singer/songwriter Chris Kenny plays her solo show on Saturday at 8pm, followed by Spanish guitarist/singer Gabriel Reyes at 10pm. He also plays on Friday starting at 7pm. Piel Canela, featuring guitarists Eduardo Leon and Fernando Huerta González with percussionist Samuel Renteria, play on Sunday at 7:30. Also on Sunday at 8pm in the piano bar, is Salsa Dancing and instruction by Francisco Ledezma.

