Incanto welcomes Duende, Latcho & Andrea and Spencer Day

The new cabaret showroom at Incanto opens Friday, January 27 at 7:00 PM, with the premier of Luna Rumba Production’s “Duende’. A mix of Latin, rumba, and flamenco with a fiery twist, Duende is described as “A mysterious force that everyone feels, but no one can explain.” Geo Uhrich, Luis Rascon and Lilly Alcantara merge melodies, interesting fusions, and a touch of classic masterpieces with new tones and rhythms. It is something special that you have never experienced before. Duende plays Fridays at 7:00 through early April.

On alternate Tuesdays, beginning January 31 at 7:00 through March, Latcho & Andrea, The Blond Gypsies transport their audiences musically off the beaten path to a real gypsy fiesta on the beach in Southern Spain. With the music, the fire, the dancers, and the shouts of olé!, you’ll surrender to the sights and sound of authentic gypsy rumba flamenco. This is the world where Latcho & Andrea became first known as the “Blond Gypsies”, playing side by side with members of the internationally famous Gipsy Kings family. Their performances are both musical and spiritual, and continue to enchant audiences throughout Banderas Bay.

Singer-songwriter Spencer Day returns to Vallarta with new songs and classic favorites. Vallarta fell in love with Spencer four years ago, and his originally penned material and clever covers have garnered him many fans in Vallarta. Raised in a small town in Arizona, his mother influenced him to become the singer and musician he is today. His world-wide popularity continues to soar with credits including Birdland in New York, the Hollywood Bowl, the Pacific Rim Jazz Festival, and The Craig Ferguson Show. Spencer Day is widely regarded for his music that blends compelling melodies, smart lyrics and lush arrangements. He will appear February 1 -13.

Singer-songwriter, Stolie, will have a CD release party/show for her new album, Follow me, on Sat. Jan. 28 at 7:00. In the piano bar is NYC cabaret legend Michael McAssey Tues.- Sat. at 8:00 & 10:00. Jean-Guy Comeau (Jay-Gee), also plays various evenings in the piano bar for happy hour 5 – 7:00.

Tickets, a show calendar and more information are available online for all upcoming shows at Incanto’s website: www.IncantoVallarta.com. Box Office opens at 10:00 am daily. Incanto is located at Insurgentes 109 (at the Rio Cuale) in the old Bianco space. Phone 322 223 9756 for reservations.