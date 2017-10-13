Incanto on a Roll with NEW SHOWS!

Event Planner Jim Lee presents Gospel Brunch at Incanto. This new monthly event will begin on Sunday, October 15 at 12pm. Guests will have a choice of two delicious entrees and one mimosa and can upgrade to bottomless mimosas for an additional charge. Speaker Val Delmar will share a short life experience that enabled him to truly be a “Yes I Can” person, and featured guest soloist Gina Pressley will perform two selections. She will also sing a special duet with Incanto owner Tracy Parks of Patsy Cline & Willie Nelson’s version of “A Closer Walk with Thee”, accompanied by Incanto’s resident pianist Salvatore Rodriguez, the ‘Mexican Liberace’. This is a special event in the upstairs piano bar. Tickets and more information are available online at Incanto’s website and at the box office. Prepaid reservations are requested.

The Flute Ensemble of Puerto Vallarta, newly formed this summer, is pleased to announce their first performance/fundraiser at Incanto on Sunday, October 22 at 4pm. The group of six flutists, most of them student musicians, are as young as seventeen. Each plays with the Puerto Vallarta Chamber Orchestra or the Puerto Vallarta Youth Orchestra and or the Salty Paw Jazz Orchestra, whose founder and conductor, Victor Kris, is also a member of the Flute Ensemble. The group is led by member Andrea Jupina. They will present a varied program of short, bright pieces in three and four part harmony from various musical eras ranging from Vivaldi, Beethoven, Fauré and more. Part of Instituto Artes Musicales de Puerto Vallarta, which is a Mexican non profit organization, they are totally dependent on private donations. Proceeds will be used to buy equipment and educational materials. Flutists of any age who are interested in playing with the group should contact Andrea Jupina at andreajupina@gmail.com Tickets are available online at Incanto’s website.

Paco Ojeda On Music presents another in his Movie Music lecture/screening series, featuring the music of Dave Grusin. Grusin is well-known for composing numerous award-winning soundtracks to classic films including The Graduate, On Golden Pond, Tootsie, The Firm, and many more. Following an online vote, On Golden Pond will be featured in this presentation. Paco’s interesting and dynamic lectures are always entertaining and informative. The lecture will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 17 at 4pm, and the film screening will be on Wednesday, Oct. 18 at 4pm in the main theater.

Incanto entertainer Chris Kenny (CK Productions), who has recently formed new band, ‘Mexicanada’, made up of four Mexicanos and one Canadian, describes it this way… “Mexicanada is a Mexican word (not Spanish). The closest English translation is ‘The Mexican Way’. Fixing things, making things, inventing things with the resources, tools and knowhow available at the time. Mexicans poke fun, but also take pride in their own “Mexicanadas”. It is difficult to spend time in Mexico and not see some examples first hand!” Utilizing their unique sound and instrumentation, Mexicanada will wow you with a totally organic evening of wonderful musicianship, innovation and laughter. Predominantly in English, with a few Spanish tunes and Mexican twists, their material is unique and recognizable, but not overdone. Producer and lead singer Chris Kenny will provide her insights into examples of Mexicanadas, as well as hilarious stories of trials, errors and total misunderstandings resulting in a deeper insight into the humor and resourcefulness of Mexico’s people. Shows begin Saturday, October 21 at 8pm as a ticketed event in the piano bar.

Currently at Incanto: Award-winning director Ramiro Daniel presents his stage production of “Que no se culpe a nadie de mi muerte” (“Do not blame anyone for my death”) in the main theater October 14, 21, 28 at 8:30pm. Tongo plays Latin/Cuban rhythms on Wednesdays at 7:30. Open Mic is on Thursdays at 7pm co-hosted by Tracy Parks and Chris Kenny. Pearl’s Gurlz drag revue is on Fridays at 8:30pm. Bingo with Pearl fundraisers are on Saturdays at 5pm. Singer/songwriter Chris Kenny plays her final solo show on Saturday Oct. 14 at 8pm, followed by Spanish guitarist/singer Gabriel Reyes at 10pm. He also plays on Fridays starting at 7pm. Local band Tatewari plays on Sundays at 7:30. Piel Canela will play on Tuesday, Oct. 10 at 7:30pm and with Gabriel Reyes on Friday, Oct. 13 at 7pm. Also on Sundays at 8pm in the piano bar, is Salsa Dancing and instruction by Francisco Ledezma.

