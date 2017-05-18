Incanto presents: David Hernandez, Opera Duo Vanessa Amaro & Jorge Echeagaray and ‘The Joanie Show’

Singer-songwriter and American Idol finalist David Hernandez is currently playing at Incanto though May 23rd. David first garnered national attention with his powerful voice and affable personality during Season 7 of American Idol. He also writes and produces music, recently releasing a hit single ‘Beautiful’. David Hernandez plays through May 23, all shows 8PM.



Joan Houston is well-known for her versatility as an entertainer, whether it be acting on the stage, or in a cabaret singing her heart out. Joan’s sincere connection with her audience resonates her unique, uninhibited style, and she always has some fun surprises up her sleeve. Starting Friday, May 19th, Joan will sing familiar jazz, blues, and classics starring in ‘The Joanie Show’ accompanied on piano by Musical Director Bob Bruneau. The Joanie Show will play Fridays at 7:30 in the piano bar through June. No cover.

Opera duo Vanessa Amaro and Jorge Echeagaray will perform on two nights, May 25 & 26 at 8PM. Born in Mexico City, Vanessa has a Degree in Music and studied opera as a soprano at the International Society of Values of Mexican Artists. She has won several awards, including Best Performance at the Carlo Morelli National Singing Contest in Mexico City. Hailing from Mazatlan, Jorge Echeagaray began his vocal studies as a baritone in the Agustina Monterde school choir, and later earned a bachelor’s degree in music at the Singing School of Mazatlan, under the teachings of Antonio González and the well-known mezzo, Martha Félix. He has performed in many different cities throughout Mexico, and made his debut with the Jalisco Philharmonic Orchestra in 2013. He is also a Member of the Opera Workshop of Sinaloa. Vanessa and Jorge will be accompanied by the talented Salvatore on piano.

Sylvie & Jorge from the popular local band The Zippers play on Tuesdays at 8PM. Alberto Cuevas ‘El Diamante’ stars in ‘One Night in Mexico’ accompanied by Salvatore on piano. Next show May 19 at 8PM with Special Guest drag artist/Comedy Central alum Hugo Blanquet from Mexico City. Moelle Jazz Quartet plays on Sundays at 8PM in the cabaret. Singer/guitarist Audi Rodriguez plays in the piano bar on Sundays at 5PM. Singer/guitarist Gabriel Reyes plays select nights at 5PM. Singer/songwriter Chris Kenny plays jazz/blues/classics on Saturdays at 8PM. Open Mic hosted by Tracy Parks with music by Chris Kenny is on Thursdays at 7PM. And BINGO with Pearl fundraisers are held on Saturdays at 5PM.

For more information and online tickets visit Incanto’s website www.IncantoVallarta.com. Incanto’s cafe is open from 9AM -11:30PM. Tuesday thru Sunday, with piano music by Salvatore starting at 10AM on the riverside terrace. Happy Hour is 2PM – 6PM. Incanto is located at Insurgentes 109 (at the Rio Cuale). Box Office opens at 10AM. Phone them at 322 223 9756 for reservations. Closed Mondays.

