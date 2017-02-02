Incanto has Duende

Friday, January 27th, 8 pm(ish), Incanto opened its new Theatre for the Performing Arts. On the cabaret stage, a mime delighted us with his extremely good introductory act for Duende who we had all come to see. With the paint on the walls barely dry and the cushions not yet on the metal chairs, we – the audience – embarked on the Duende odyssey. As hard as it is to define the word D-U-E-N-D-E, the group, the trio that make the music of Duende, also defy traditional definitions.

Duende’s music is experimental – weaving Beethoven’s Fifth Symphony with a cover of Eleanor Rigby, as just one example. Even their instruments are hybrid – Luis’s electric cello/upright bass and Geo’s violin/viola cross and guitar/trumpet.

I felt like I was watching children at play in the purest sense of the “let’s-try-this-and-see-what-happens” kind of exploration. Duende is interesting, sometimes arresting and I think they are on to something.

As Tracy Parks has finally opened his theatre – how fitting to have the elusive quality of superb energy emanating from his building (such an amount of hard work) and to have Duende opening on his stage.

Everybody – take a bow.

Bravo.