Incanto Celebrates Mexican Independence and PechaKucha Night Returns

Come celebrate Mexican Independence Day with dinner and a show at Incanto! Master Chef Jorge will prepare a special Mexican Independence Day menu on Friday, Sept.15, featuring traditional Chiles en nogada from a secret family recipe dating back to the 1800’s. Using all fresh ingredients made from scratch, his not-too-sweet traditional dish of a meat/fresh fruit stuffed poblano chile covered in a creamy, nutty white sauce and topped with pomegranate seeds is a perfect way to celebrate! The special also includes a welcome cocktail known as ‘Bandarita’ made of lemon, tequila and Sangrita shots in the colors of the Mexican flag, rich Poblano Chile Soup (non-spicy) and Dulce de Papaya for dessert. The evening includes entertainment by Spanish guitarist/singer Gabriel Reyes. Or make it dinner and a show with hit drag comedy/music revue Pearl’s Gurlz, as seen recently on the hit TV series Bachelor in Paradise. It stars local drag icons Angelica, Diva, Maury & Ghia and is hosted by the hilarious Aunt Pearl in the cabaret theater. Audiences are loving it with raucous laughter and non-stop fun.

Tongo is a recently discovered local musician who is taking talent to the next level at Incanto! A former fireman and lifeguard, he plays Latin rhythms/vocals, featuring Cuban and Chilean influences on handmade instruments. Originally from Guadalajara, he is a self-taught musician, having learned by watching and playing with other musicians over the past 20 years. During that time, he developed not only his musical and vocal abilities, but also his skills as a master craftsman, creating his own instruments including flutes and drums.

One night only, Thursday, Sept. 21, Spanish guitarist/singer Gabriel Reyes partners with popular trio Piel Canela, featuring Eduardo Leon and Fernando González, in ‘Gabriel Reyes La Flor De La Piel Canela’ in the cabaret theater. A night of Spanish music, they will play many of your favorite songs from a vast repertoire of classics and popular modern hits. Their combined talents are sure to create an outstanding evening of artistic collaboration, music and entertainment.

Paco Ojeda presents PechaKucha Night Volume 2 at Incanto on Sept. 23 at 8:20 P.M. PechaKucha Nights began in the early 2000’s in Tokyo, when two British architects began organizing meetings with their colleagues to present and share their most recent projects using 20 images and speaking about them for 20 seconds each. They called it pechacucha, a Japanese word that describes the sound of whispering. Also referred to as “20×20”, these bi-lingual events are new to Puerto Vallarta. Proposals are now being accepted for presentations in English and Spanish until Friday, September 15. For more information and updates, please visit and like Incanto Vallarta’s Facebook page.

On Tuesday Sept. 12, guest showmen/entertainers Pedro Islas and Nick Olsina (of the Three Tenors, now touring the region) will sing many of your favorites in the piano bar starting at 7:30pm. Open Mic is on Thursdays at 7pm hosted by Tracy Parks with Chris Kenny on guitar. Bingo with Pearl fundraisers are held on Saturdays at 5pm, and Loteria with Pearl and Bev begins every third Saturday of the month starting Sept. 16 at 5pm. Singer/songwriter Chris Kenny plays solo on Saturdays at 8pm, followed by Spanish guitarist/singer Gabriel Reyes at 10pm. He also plays on Fridays starting at 7pm. Piel Canela, featuring guitarists Eduardo Leon and Fernando Huerta González with percussionist Samuel Renteria, plays on Sundays at 7:30. Also on Sundays at 8pm in the piano bar, is Salsa Dancing and instruction by Francisco Ledesma.

Incanto is located at Insurgentes 109 (at the Rio Cuale).

