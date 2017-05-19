Imanta, The Riviera Nayarit’s Relais & Châteaux

Imanta Resorts Punta de Mita is the only Relais & Châteaux property in the Riviera Nayarit. It has only twelve villa suites on an expansive property that takes up 247 acres (100 hectares) within the natural preserve of Sierra del Valleja in the town of Higuera Blanca.

“We’ve been with Relais & Châteaux for three years out of the nearly seven with the property,” said Cristóbal González, Operations Manager for Imanta. “The challenge has been to keep up with the very high standards they require and satisfy all of our guests; it’s not always easy, but our team has welcomed the challenge and we’re happy with the results of having this Relais & Châteaux alliance.”

Imanta is definitely not a run-of-the-mill resort; it’s an organic property with an ecological architecture wherein the elements of origin still remain.

Each space has an independent design; among the most stellar are La Casona Jaguar and La Casona de Los Templos, where celebrities such as Gwyneth Paltrow, Paulina Rubio European royalty from countries such as Holland and Norway, and others who request extreme privacy have laid their heads.

The Observatorio is one of the signature spots in Imanta. It provides guests with a spectacular view, a Jacuzzi under the skies and services for special occasions or, simply, for a drink with a side of sunset.

The most romantic escape is named Romance at The Cliff, where the couple walks along to the melodies of three local musicians, which evolves in different stages with the sunset, the candles and unique amenities.

The Jungle Spa, literally located in the jungle, is separated from the wilderness by the light walls of the palapa. It offers a Temazcal ritual (sweat lodge), Yoga in the Observatorio and a series of private tours.

The hotel’s two restaurants, Tzamaika Ocean Grill and Tupika, serve haute cuisine created with organic local produce. The drinks are mixology blends that raise cocktails to a whole new level.

