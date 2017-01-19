IMAGINADOOR: Artist Tony Collantez Show

Famously reserved, even secretive, Mexican artist Tony Collantez opens his visionary doors of perception to curious art lovers this Friday, January 20th, 6-9 pm, with a special celebration of his art, entitled “IMAGINADOOR.” This site-specific art installation is presented by ART VallARTa at one of Puerto Vallarta’s historic homes, located at Calle Lazaro Cardenas 623 in Colonial Emiliano Zapata.

This exclusive reception is a rare opportunity to meet the painter, one of Mexico’s most prolific and fastest-rising artists, and discuss his unique vision, driving ambition, innovative techniques and creative journey. On display are a wide range of original works that reveal his masterful command of color and composition.

Growing international fame. Tony’s art includes numerous international public murals, which have won many international competitions and can be found in Argentina, Canada, Chile, Mexico and the U.S.

In Puerto Vallarta, he just finished a nearly life-size whale mural, patterned with indigenous Huichol designs, on the Calle Peru wall of Teatro Vallarta in Colonia 5 de Diciembre. It’s one of his many public murals in Puerto Vallarta.

“As one of Mexico’s new generation of expressive young painters, Tony offers the world a fresh, imaginative look inside the human condition that’s often playful, sometimes shocking and always provocative,” says Nathalie Herling, ART VallARTa’s founder and director. “Serious collectors should find this exhibit their chance to discover one of Mexico most important young artists.”

Imagine, if you will. Herling explains that the IMAGINADOOR concept came from a conversation with Tony about how Mexican urban homes often hide the beauty and mystery of what’s behind their doors.

“With this house, we’ve adorned the outside walls with Tony’ murals, including an Aztec-inspired, pre-Colombian design on the home’s river side, and a contemporary, pixelated design on the street side,” she says. “They are our invitation to come inside and view what is the largest collection of his work in Mexico to date.”

The opening reception and celebration on Friday, January 20 will feature complimentary refreshments, including delicious finger foods from Puerto Vallarta’s esteemed Maia restaurant, plus music and a performance by indigenous dancers.

The exhibition will continue through Monday, January 30th. Exhibition hours are 10:00 am – 4:00 pm. For more information on ART VallARTa, visit www.artvallarta.com.