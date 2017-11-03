IFC News and Upcoming Home Tours

Less Than Weeks to Wait

On Tuesday and Wednesday 21st & 22nd November the famous IFC Home Tours will start their 32nd season taking visitors and residents to see four fabulous homes each week. The tours are one of the favourite things to do in P.V. and are rated as Excellent by 94% and Very Good by 4% of the reviewers on Trip Advisor.

No wonder! Our many repeat customers know that they will have an interesting tour of homes that have special architectural, decorating or landscaping features, led by knowledgeable and entertaining docents, and that all of the net profits from the tours are used to support twenty or so programs and charities. Not only are the customers having a good time but also their money is being spent on good causes.

While the flagship program of the IFC is our Cleft Palate program that provides free care and surgery to local children we also support a dental program in Boca De Tomatlan, a village a few kilometres south of P.V. Children and adults travel by boat from isolated villages along the coast to Boca to get free check-ups and dental care from the dental surgery that IFC helps financially.

If you have a home that you would like to lend to IFC for three hours on a Tuesday or Wednesday morning at the times convenient for you, please contact Ann at aboughn@yahoo.com. We are always looking for new homes and your help will help kids who need it.

Brunches and Lunches

‘Tis the season to eat and be merry, especially for those of us who have endured a long absence from not only this piece of paradise by the bay but also from our far-flung friends who now come together for another “winter” of fun and friendship.

The first “social event” on the calendar of the International Friendship Club (IFC) is the club’s Brunch, which will be at the River Café at 10:00am on Sunday November 12. Located on the island in the Rio Cuale in the downtown area, the River Café has been serving excellent food for many years. Tickets to the brunch cost $350 pesos and are available online at www.ifcvallarta.com and from the office/clubhouse that is in the downtown area, above the HSBC bank, where Insurgentes crosses the Rio Cuale. The office is open from 9:00 to 1:30 Monday to Friday.

There are many advantages of being a member of IFC, apart from making new friends and enjoying old ones (some, very old!). The club offers Spanish and bridge classes, social bridge, lectures, happy hours, yoga classes and meditation. It also offers Home Tours (see separate article). Each one of the activities generates income from ticket sales or user fees and all of the profits of the club are used to support twenty or so programs and charities. One of the organizations helped is Corazon De Niña, a home for abused, abandoned and neglected children of which there are hundreds in Puerto Vallarta.

Corazon de Niña is a not-for-profit organization that offers love, shelter, food and education for between thirty-eight and forty-four kids. They receive nothing from any level of Mexican government and depend entirely on the generosity of individuals, community groups and businesses so fundraising is an ongoing part of the operation. And that’s where the second “brunch” comes in. Every Tuesday morning from November 7 to March 27 at 10:00 am tours take place at the home, which is located at San Luis Potosi #355 in Primero de Mayo, Puerto Vallarta, and docents show visitors around the facilities and tell them the story of the origin of the home and something of lives of those living there.

The tours end with a lunch that is prepared by members of the Corazón family and give the visitor a chance to see the home in operation as well as to meet and chat with some of the children and the volunteers and staff who work there. A minimum donation for the tour and the brunch is $200 but if you’d like to give more or to sign up as a monthly donor, that’s OK too.

If you like a Beachfront Fashion Show and you’d like to support Corazon de Nina then put this on your calendar: Saturday, November 15 at 1:00pm at the El Dorado Beach Club. It’s located at Pulpito #102 on Playa A Los Muertos. Tickets are $500pesos and available from Maracuya at the above address or from info@maracuya.com . As well as a chance to see the latest fashions you’ll be encouraged to nibble on a delicious light lunch and indulge in sumptuous desserts. Coffee and tea will be served, but a cash bar will be available for those who would like something a little more interesting to drink.

Corazon is just one of the charities supported by IFC. Others include the Biblioteca Los Mangos – PV’s terrific public library (open to the public but virtually unsupported by government funding), SETAC – an organization dedicated to the education about and prevention of HIV, Clinica Santa Barbara – a family rehabilitation centre, Dives en Misericordia – a soup kitchen in one of the poorer parts of town and Volcanes Community Education Project, which offers after-school activities centred on math, remedial reading , computers and music.

The IFC supports hundreds of children in Puerto Vallarta by using thousands of volunteer hours every year and just one very dedicated staff member who works 23 hours a week. Each one of the charities has an IFC member who is assigned to be familiar with its operation and finances so that we can be confident that the money the club donates is being spent appropriately.

The club members welcome your participation in any of its activities and look forward to meeting you soon.

