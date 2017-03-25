Ifc Home Tours in a Nutshell

If you like to visit gorgeous homes and enjoy architecture, art and seascapes this tour is for you.

The tours of Tuesday 28th and Wednesday 29th are the last ones of the season so THIS IS YOUR LAST CHANCE.

Tickets are available at www.ifctoursforvallarta.com or from the IFC office between 9:00 and 1:30 on Monday and Tuesday. The office is above the HSBC bank on Insurgentes by the bridge.

Tours leave the Sea Monkey Restaurant on Aquiles Serdan at the beach at 10:30am but seats on our luxury buses are limited so please buy your tickets a day or two before the tour.

Each tour visits four homes that are opened to us through the generosity of the homeowners who believes in contributing to the community here in Puerto Vallarta. They know that for over thirty years all of the income of the club has been and is used to pay for free surgery for children born with cleft palates or cleft lips in this area and to help twenty charities supported financially by the International Friendship Club. The charities include orphanages, help for disabled kids, schools in rural areas and food banks.

Each tour is accompanied by two docents who are knowledgeable about the homes and about life in Puerto Vallarta.

THIS IS YOUR LAST CHANCE to see four fabulous homes and to help make life safer and better for the children who live here. Check it out at www.ifctoursforvallarta.com

Related