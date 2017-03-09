Iconic sculpture greets you in Marina Vallarta

“The Whale and her calf” (Vallarta Whale) by Octavio González Gutiérrez, 2001

Celebrating sixteen years this March 14 the Whale and her calf sculpture that greets visitors to Marina Vallarta and those heading further into town, is one of dozens of the unique and interesting sculptures you will find throughout Puerto Vallarta. Octavio Gonzalez, one of the most accomplished artists in Puerto Vallarta, took over four years to complete the piece. You will also recognize his work in the famous Dolphin fountain on the Malecón.

Inaugurated on March 14 2001, the Whale and her calf, is a humpback whale with its calf depicted swimming through the warm waters of the bay. Cast in bronze, the ‘Dancing Whale’ took over four years to complete and weighing over 12 tonnes its almost 9 meters tall and 13 meters long, making it the largest sculpture in the Vallarta area.

The artist, Octavio González Gutiérrez, has said that the piece represents the family and its importance, honoring the mother as the central anchor of all families, and who devote themselves unconditionally to their children. Smaller replicas are found in the sister cities of Mission, Texas and Highland Park Illinois, in USA.

At the 15th anniversary of the original Whale and her calf, a new whale sculpture by Octavio González was installed in Marina Vallarta, at the end of Popa St., across from Nima Bay.

Marina Vallarta was originally developed in the late 1980s and at the time was one of the first mega developments in Mexico. Today, it is enjoying resurgence in popularity with a number of new trendy restaurants and shops opening as well the ever-growing Thursday Evening Artisan Market that lines the entire boardwalk from 6-10 pm each Thursday evening from November through April.

Marina Vallarta is quiet and well maintained residential neighborhood with some of the most popular oceanfront hotels, such as the CasaMagna Marriott Puerto Vallarta Resort & Spa, and The Westin Resort & Spa Puerto Vallarta. The 400+ slip marina and boardwalk offer great dining, shopping and people watching.