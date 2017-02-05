The Iconic 70’s Beetle

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

By Algis Kemezys

Photos Algis Kemezys

Since I arrived in Mexico this year, the old original Volkswagon Beetle has been catching my eye. You see, I will always have a warm spot in my heart for the original VW Beetle because it was my first car as a teenager growing up in the seventies. It was a Bird Blue Super Beetle!

Now a Super Beetle was made a bit more cosmetic than the standard models with the larger trunk so the tire laid down flat, a curved windshield and an extended dashboard that was padded; which added so much more character to the vehicle. Along the way the VW Beetle was acknowledged as the car for dependability. It also offered rather good gas mileage; which was about 28 mpg. So when Woody Allen featured it in his film ‘Sleeper’, the Beetle was immortalized for all time.

Now, 41 years later I am so pleased that the VW has continued it’s journey onto the annals of car history by finding so many of them still in use around Mexico, and particularly here in Puerto Vallarta. So for better or worse, here are some of the survivors from that time period, when automobiles were made to last or be repaired easily and economically.

In the end, I wonder just how far this model will drive into the future because I am certain it will go further than many other models that became popular during the seventies.