HUGGERS NEEDED

If you love children and you would like to help children in Puerto Vallarta you might think about giving a few hours of your time to those who live at Casa Hogar Maximo Cornejo (CHMC). It doesn’t matter whether you speak Spanish. The language of love is universal.

Maximo Cornejo is a cross between a group foster-care facility and an orphanage. Children are brought there from three sources. City police will rescue kids from violent homes or pick them up on the street and arrive at all times of the day and night. Social workers employed by D.I.F., the social services branch of the government, will bring children in and so will parents who find that they are simply unable to care for their child for a short time and just need help getting over a financial or relationship problem. Every single child comes from a dysfunctional or disintegrating family.

Sr. Maximo Cornejo Quiroz founded it. He was the developer and owner of many of the buildings facing Los Muertos Beach and built the Tropicana Hotel there in 1948. He became very wealthy over the years and when he set up the Casa Hogar Maximo Cornejo in 1993 he established a trust that donated the land and buildings and a fund that pay the staff’s salaries in perpetuity. However, the other operating costs, which cost $36,000 pesos a month have to be met by obtaining donations from visitors, residents and local businesses and organizations.

The International Friendship Club (IFC) has been supporting CHMC for many years with monthly donations and earlier this month a member of the IFC’s Charity Liaison Committee, Marilyn Hall and her husband, Ron, visited the facility to make sure that the IFC’s money was being spent appropriately. Before she retired, Marilyn was a professional social worker who taught in an American university and also operated a group home for girls in the USA, so she is well aware of the correct policies and procedures that should be followed in an institution like CHMC and whether the children are being well cared for. She was impressed by the way that this sanctuary for children is run by the Director, Sra. Luz Aurora Arredondo, or “Mama Aurora” as she is known to the kids.

The goal of Casa Hogar Maximo Cornejo is to ensure that each child develops into an adult who will be a productive member of society and, to do that the staff and the board make sure that the nutritional, educational, psychological and the physical needs of the kids are met. CHMC is lucky enough to have a doctor and a dentist available to provide their services to the kids for free.

All of the children at CHMC attend schools outside the facility and the institution must pay for the education costs of their large family. There are 43 children living there at the moment and, although some of them are too young to attend school, all of the others must have their registration fees, uniforms, shoes and supplies paid for.

What’s it like to feel abandoned as a newborn baby? To have no mother hold you, read to you, sing to you and give you that feeling of security as you fall asleep? What’s it like to have no father to play with to take you out to a game or just to watch TV with? It is a fact acknowledged by social workers and psychologists that children who have not had ample physical and emotional attention are at higher risk for behavioural, emotional and social problems as they grow up. These kids need your help.

If you would like to help care for these children, who are all victims of dysfunctional and/or disintegrating families in Puerto Vallarta, you can do one or both of the following:

– You can help them physically by going to Casa Hogar Maximo Cornejo at Carrtera a Tepic #1100, which is close to the bus station and airport, on the weekend or after 1:00pm during the week and volunteer to cuddle a baby or bond with one or several older kids. You can read to them, play games, teach them English, teach them to dance or to do drama. How you help is limited only by your imagination. You need to take with you and bring back home again any toys, books or music that you’ll want to use in your time with them.

– You can visit the website www.maximocornejo.org and contribute financially through a credit card or PayPal

