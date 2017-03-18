HOME TOURS…TICK, TICK, TICK

The 30th successful season for the IFC Home Tours is fast approaching so if you haven’t had the time to buy a ticket so far this season, now is the time to do so.

The last luxury bus for the tour will roll away from the Sea Monkey Restaurant at 10:30 on Wednesday 29th. The tours will run on the 21st, 22nd, 28th and 29th and the season will be then be over.



Tickets are available online at www.toursforvallarta.com or at the IFC office (above the HSBC bank on Insurgentes at the river) from 9:00 to 1:30, Monday through Friday. The tickets are $600 and all of the profits are distributed each year to the cleft palate program of IFC (International Friendship Club) and to the twenty or so charities and programs that make life a little better for Mexicans in PV. That’s why our generous homeowners open their homes to us, because they believe in giving back to society.

The tours visit four homes that are tucked away in secluded corners of the city or along the coastline. Many of them have wonderful collections of art and all of them are architecturally interesting.

All of the tours require walking on cobbled streets and climbing up and down stairs, so make sure your shoes, lungs and legs are in good shape. Docents accompany each bus to answer your questions about PV, the home and life in Mexico.

It’s an experience that Trip Advisor reviewers all love and you will too.