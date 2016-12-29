Holiday Hope

The other day I was scrolling through my Facebook Timeline, in search of our annual family photo with Santa Claus. I jumped down to 2015 to try to dig it out, because I wanted to put them all together and sigh over how the children have grown and how I used to be young.

But as I looked through my posts from last December, I remembered that there was no Santa family picture from that year. There was a one picture of the four of us at home. We were sitting by the Christmas tree, Gil’s and my arms around our kids like we were afraid to let go. I think what breaks my heart about that photo is that the children are doing their best to smile, but it’s obvious to anyone who knows us well that those smiles are trying too hard. No one’s smile, especially not a child’s, should have to try that hard on Christmas Eve.

Two days after that picture was taken, on what Canadians refer to as Boxing Day, a dear friend of ours passed away after a brief battle with a very aggressive cancer. For several weeks we had been fighting for her survival with her and her family, while watching her slip away a little every day. It was a sad, desperate time for us all, and I cannot to this day tell you what my children received for Christmas, even though I know we must have bought gifts at some point. Luckily my parents had arrived before Christmas and were manning the controls and wrapping up presents, bless their hearts.

Along with her children, sister, mother and dearest friends, we organized a memorial service on the 28th. When we got home after the service we didn’t even change our clothes. We wrapped ourselves in blankets and stayed there the rest of the day.

I probably would have gone on that way for awhile, ignoring the very idea of New Year’s or even Tuesday, for that matter. But then I received a phone call from a friend who told me that she really needed my help making a special Ukrainian dish called perogies.

The curious thing about the call is that I didn’t know how to make perogies. I’m not actually even Ukrainian. But she told me that it would be fun, and that my Mennonite heritage made me a least a passing expert in making dough, and that her children wouldn’t go into the pool until my children came over with their bathing suits on.

I think she knew that that last one would get me there, because my kids are my soft spot, and we both knew that they needed to spend a day splashing and having a good laugh. So I went and made what can be realistically called the least attractive potato perogies that have ever met a frying pan. But it made me laugh a lot, and my kids had a blast.

I love hearing about the volunteer activities that people participate in every year around this time. So many people pass around the joy of the season to those less fortunate. Clothing drives, canned food drives, dog food drives, all of it warms my heart.

But I think it’s also important to remember how many people find the holiday season to be a sad and lonely time. Some people have had a really tough year, and they just want to get to January 1st, hoping that the next one treats them more kindly. Some people haven’t had family around in many years and dread the “Felices fiestas!” greeting because it reminds them that they won’t be invited to any. Some people have said goodbye to a loved one and they are about to pass through the first Christmas without him.

So if you want to volunteer your time, but realize that you just don’t have much extra, start with a simple word, a smile, a hug, a text message, an invitation to have coffee, or a request to have some help frying potato-stuffed dough.

My point is, it doesn’t really matter what you do, because that small action tells someone that they aren’t alone during this holiday season. And that’s a gift that can make all the difference in someone’s day, or even her life. It’s a gift called hope, and it’s the perfect time of year to share it around.