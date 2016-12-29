Holiday foods in Mexico

Visitors to Puerto Vallarta and Riviera Nayarit are in for a gourmet treat. From the simple taco stands you can find just about anywhere to fine dining in internationally acclaimed restaurants there is something for every palate and budget. Mexican families love to gather and share meals either in their homes or at restaurants and during the holidays it is no different.

There are special regional dishes as well as special dishes made depending on the season or holiday. Here are some of the more traditional Christmas and New Year’s foods you might want to try!

Tamales

Tamales are cornmeal dumplings which may be prepared with a variety of different fillings. They are wrapped in corn husks (or occasionally banana leaves), and steamed. Because tamales are time consuming to prepare, they are a special holiday food that are only made a few times throughout the year, in large batches, often with many members of the family assisting in parties that are called tamaladas.

Bacalao

Bacalao (dried salted codfish) starts showing up in markets and grocery stores throughout Mexico as Christmas approaches. This dish of European origin has become a common component of a traditional Mexican Christmas feast. Bacalao a la Vizcaina is a popular recipe in which the cod is stewed with tomatoes, capers, olives, and potatoes, but it may be prepared in a variety of ways.

Romeritos

A green leaf vegetable with small leaves, this plant resembles rosemary, for which it is named. Romeritos are most often served as romeritos en revoltijo, with shrimp cakes and doused in mole. This Mexican Christmas dish is also served during Lent.

Pozole

Pozole is hominy soup made with pork or chicken and seasoned with chile and garlic. It is served with garnishes of shredded lettuce or cabbage, thinly sliced radishes, avocado, oregano, and lime wedges. It makes a hearty meal and is made in large batches, making it a great party food, which besides being a popular choice for a Christmas dinner, is also served during Mexican Independence Day or Cinco de Mayo parties.

Buñuelos

Served with a hot drink, buñuelos make an excellent treat on a cold night. This crispy fried treat is like a sweet tostada which is sprinkled with sugar or doused in syrup. In Oaxaca there are special stands set up at Christmastime selling buñuelos and atole. After enjoying the sweet fritter, you make a wish and throw your clay plate on the ground, where it smashes to bits. This tradition is said to spring from an Prehispanic festivity in which all the dishes were broken at the end of a calendar cycle.

Ponche Navideño

Mexican hot fruit punch is made with tejocotes (Mexican hawthorn), which look like crab apples but have large pits and a unique flavor. Guavas, apples, and other fruit are added and the drink is flavored with cinnamon and sweetened with piloncillo. This is a wonderfully warming beverage, whether taken with or without piquete (a splash of alcohol).

Rosca de Reyes

This sweet bread is served on King’s Day (Día de Reyes), on January 6, but may start appearing in Mexican bakeries around Christmastime.