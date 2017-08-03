Hit Comedy ‘Princesas Desesperadas’, Ballet Folklorico Tradiciones and ‘Great Jazz Vocalists’ play Incanto

Perro Bravo Productions recently returned to Vallarta with sold-out opening performances of the critically acclaimed stage comedy, “Princesas Desesperadas”. Performing the Spanish adapted version of Tomas Ustusastegui’s comedy, the play is directed by Ramiro Daniel and stars award-winning actors Juan Pablo Hernandez, Juan Carlos Ramirez, Cesar Trujillo, and Cesar Bravo. It’s a fast-paced comedy that tells the hilarious story of four Disney Princesses fifteen years after their “happily ever afters”. Next performances August 4 & 5 and September 1 & 2 at 8:30pm in the cabaret. Advance reservations are recommended.

Celebrating their one year anniversary, Ballet Folklórico Tradiciones features traditional dances of Mexico. They will perform the ‘Dance of the Machetes’ from Nayarit and as the Charros and ladies of Jalisco, among several others. The group was founded in 2016 by Director and Choreographer Alexis Guadalupe Jimon Garcia. Adults and youngsters between the ages of 6 and 14 will perform. They have been invited to represent Mexico and the state of Jalisco in Shanghai, China at an International Folk Art Festival in September. Performances are August 18 & 19 at 7pm.

Captivating storyteller, professional musician and journalist, Paco Ojeda, will present an entertaining lecture entitled Great Jazz Vocalists of the 20th Century on August 12 at 4pm. Attendees will enjoy audio and video snippets of some of the best jazz voices of the 20th Century, and discover the particular skills jazz singers must develop to stand out among their peers. These events are always fun and informative.

On August 5th from 5-8pm Incanto’s Artist in Residence, Mike Laking, will hold a reception and summer Art Show/Sale with 40% discounts off his photography pieces, some of which are currently displayed at Incanto. No-host cocktails and complimentary appetizers will be served.

Sylvie & Jorge of The Zippers play Classic Rock on Tuesdays at 8pm. Azúca plays Gypsy Swing/Latin Jazz on Wednesdays and Sundays at 7:30pm. Open Mic is on Thursdays at 7pm hosted by Tracy Parks with Chris Kenny on guitar. Fridays at 7:30pm is ‘The Joanie Show’ starring Joan Houston with Salvatore on piano. Singer/songwriter Chris Kenny plays Saturdays at 8pm, followed by guitarist/singer Gabriel Reyes at 10pm (also on Fridays at 10pm). Loteria with Bev will take the place of Bingo with Pearl fundraisers on Saturdays in August. Aunt Pearl and local drag personality/Incanto Marketing Director Beverly Fairfax will co-host the first one together on August 5th at 5pm. Proceeds benefit Ballet Folklorico Tradiciones who will also perform. Enjoy Incanto’s cold A/C, 2×1 house tequila cocktails/shots all day/night in August. No cover.

Tickets are available at www.IncantoVallarta.com. Hours 9:00am -11:30pm Tues.- Sun. The cafe is open for casual dining daily, rain or shine, with piano music by Maestro Salvatore starting at 10am. Incanto is located at Insurgentes 109 (at the Rio Cuale).

