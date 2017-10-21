The Historic Zone Art Walk

On Wednesday, October 25, the weekly Art Walk in the Historic Zone of downtown Puerto Vallarta will begin its 22nd season. The thirteen member galleries will have evening cocktail receptions from 6:00 to 10:00 pm for the highly talented Mexican and international artists that they represent.

The Historic Zone is where the city was founded in 1851 and includes the original stretch of the Malecon (ocean promenade) with its monumental bronze sculptures, as well as the famous Virgin de Guadalupe church with its spectacular crown, with the townsquare and city hall in front. It is also home to some of the most popular and highly rated restaurants in Vallarta, including Mexican, Italian, Indian, Mediterranean, Cuban and French. The perennial favourite, Cafe des Artistes, offers a special Art Walk Menu from 6:00 to 11:00 pm on Wednesdays.

Several live music venues and discos reflect a similar diversity and the area is also the home of the Naval Historical Museum, the Anthropological Museum and the Office of Cultural Projects, OPC. The historic zone is quite compact, stretching from the Cuale River in the south to the northern end of the Malecon at 31 October Street, significant as the date of Vallarta being officially recognized as a municipality.

All of the galleries are within one to three blocks from the Malecon in a north to south stretch of only eight blocks, so it’s an easy walk and there are large public parking garages at either end. Eight of the galleries participated last season, and they are: Colectika, Corsica I, Corsica II, Galeria Pacifico, The Loft, Caballito del Mar, Galeria de Ollas and Galeria Nordsouth. They will be joined by a member of past years, Galeria Uno, as well as four new members, Galeria Ro’Wo, Petra Luna Galeria, LOD, and Galeria 108.

The galleries range from small to large, new to established, traditional to contemporary, and have a wide range of offerings from highly specialized to multifaceted. One can expect to see a huge overview of artistic creations ranging from paintings, sculptures, photography, ceramics, tapestry and designer jewelry and furniture. The Art Walk brochure 2017-2018 gives details on each gallery with photos as well as a map of the Historic Zone that facilitates this self-guided tour. It can be found in many leading restaurants, hotels and stores in Puerto Vallarta and surrounding communities as well as in each member gallery. This information is also available online at www.VallartaArtWalk.com and most of the member galleries have their own websites.

The member galleries are listed on the edge of the adjacent map and numbered from north (1) to south (13,) but one can start anywhere, including in the middle. Many participants visit every gallery, others may only go to only one or a few, but the evening is a must for residents and visitors alike who enjoy art along with meeting new people and seeing old friends while combining the experience with a great meal or entertainment in the most exciting part of this beautiful city, the Historic Zone.

The Wednesday Art Walks will continue through the last week of May, and although some galleries close or reduce their hours during the summer months, several maintain their regular schedule.

Related