HIDDEN GEMS FOR YOU

If you’re interested in seeing some gorgeous homes that are hidden behind high walls and massive doors the IFC Home Tours, run by the International Friendship Club, has the key to some of them for you. One of the four homes visited by each tour could be the Hacienda Mosaico, located close to Plaza Caracol in an area that belies the existence of an oasis with a pool, gardens and an eclectic collection of art. Another home could be the gorgeous home on Josefa Ortiz de Dominguez, about five blocks inland from the Stone-Eater statue on the Malecon or others along the bay or in Mismaloya.

The owners of these homes graciously allow them to be shown because they believe in the work that IFC does in supporting the educational, cultural, medical and social needs of Mexicans in this area. All of the money raised by the club is used to support its cleft palate program for kids and to help about 20 charities and other programs around the bay.

Tours leave the Sea Monkey restaurant, located at Aquiles Serdan and the beach, on Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 10:30am and the tickets cost $600 pesos. Seats on the luxury buses are limited so its best if you buy them before the tour at www.toursforvallarta.com or by visiting the IFC office, located above the HSBC bank on Insurgentes at the bridge.

Some homes require walking up stairs or along cobbled streets so good footwear and good knees are useful. Have fun!

