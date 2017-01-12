Help Us Provide School Uniforms To Children Fundraising in Bucerias

We are a group of volunteers whose project is to provide school uniforms to 105 children who cannot afford them. The school is comprised of two trailers above the dry riverbed in Bucerias, Nayarit with one outdoor washroom. The government school is known as “Educacion Basica para Niñas Y Niños Migrantes”. We want to give these children a sense of self-esteem and belonging by providing them with a uniform for school. These children go to school in shifts and a good number of them then go selling on the beach after school to support their families.

Please contact Patricia Tilley preferably by email at: pat@pattilley.com

Additional Support – Lasagna Dinner

There will also be a Lasagne Dinner evening held at Esquina 22 in Bucerias on January 18 for a cost of $209 pesos. For every dinner sold, the owners will contribute 50 pesos to the program. You can reserve with me and pay for the Lasagne dinner the evening of the event : pat@pattilley.com

Esquina22 is located at: Ave. Mexico www.esquina22.com 52-329-298-1922