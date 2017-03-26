Healthy Vacations in Puerto Vallarta

For most of us vacations are a time to kick back, eat what we want, and worry a little less about all the responsibilities that come with adulthood. This can lead to vacation weight-gain, of course, and often leaves us more work to do when we get back. What if we told you that you could enjoy your vacation just as much and still come back looking and feeling better? It’s true when you vacation in Puerto Vallarta.

Enjoy the Ocean Water

When you vacation in this amazing corner of Mexico be sure to take the time to swim in the ocean; this gentle exercise will help to alleviate the effects of depression and anxiety, and many people swear by the purifying properties of salt water. In some areas it is a part of almost every beauty regime that detoxes and promotes cell growth.

Eat fresh

When you’re in Puerto Vallarta you can afford to eat fresh every day much more easily than you might at home. In the markets of Puerto Vallarta you can get a full bag of fresh fruit and veg for fewer than five dollars! Step back from the usual apples, bananas, and oranges; try more exotic fruits like guanabana, yaka, mangos, and lychees.

Seafood

In Puerto Vallarta seafood is so affordable and abundant you’ll find some of the freshest seafood around. You can buy the catch of the day straight from the beach. There are even vendors who sell fish marinated in lime juice, which is a cooking process of sorts, as delicious sashimis and ceviches.

Exercise

There are few better times to get into exercise as when you are on vacation in Puerto Vallarta! The great weather means that you can generally enjoy nature while you get fit.

Take some time to work out at the gym on site at the resort, play tennis in the outdoor fitness center, take a run on the beach, join the daily yoga classes or hike to one of the many local waterfalls.

Original:garzablancaresort.com