Healthy Eating Heartache

It seems to me that trying to eat healthy is pretty much a lost cause around here. I figured that I’d give myself a little break from my plant-based, whole foods regimen (and when I say regimen, I mean a theoretical plan loosely based in low level motivation) when we went to Canada on vacation, because I know that my mother lives in Canada and she makes pie. Then we got back and I didn’t shop for groceries until I got a paycheck, so we ate quite a few meals at the taco stand across the street.

Then September was pretty good because nothing exciting happened besides Independence Day, and that holiday isn’t as food based as others. But now it’s October and there’s Canadian Thanksgiving (and I was in charge of the pies) and my son’s birthday (his favorite cake is red velvet for crying out loud).

After that we have Halloween. You can’t let your kids eat all that candy, because you are still paying the dental bills. You can’t let the ants find it, or they’ll stick around your kitchen cupboards for months, looking for all the sugar hidden in every food source in the kitchen. So you eat it, at least those mini chocolate bars.

The VERY NEXT DAY there’s Dia de los Muertos, and heaven help me, I found a recipe for Pan de Muerto. I thought it might be ok because it’s a vegan recipe, and that means plant-based, especially when I am trying to justify making it. Plus, I kind of had to make it because my children need to have cultural experiences, especially when I’m hungry for sweet, delicious, sugary bread (in other words, my kids have lots of cultural experiences).

We were invited to a friend’s home to celebrate Diwali, a Hindu festival of lights, and the food is completely out of this world delicious. And they always have a dessert table.

Now we are on a slippery slope to American Thanksgiving which slides right into the beginning of Christmas festivities. If you live in Mexico, you will know that the first twelve days of December celebrate Our Lady of Guadalupe with pilgrimages, reenactments, and food stands.

So after poring over the calendar to find a good time to work out my Road To Healthy Living, I started thinking that I might as well just put away most of my ambitions to live a cheese-free life until at least the middle of January. Of 2019.

Not only that, people tell you lies when you move to Mexico, such as:

You will sweat all the calories out

It’s probably so hot you’ll just lose your appetite

You’ll lose ten pounds right away because of Traveler’s Diarrhea

I have rarely lost my appetite here because the food is too good to miss out just because it’s 47 Celsius on the heat index. In fact, I tended to eat more during those times because if I’m going to die of heat exhaustion I may as well eat a lot of guacamole first.

I definitely have lost several pounds due to food borne illnesses in my first few years here. However, I then tucked into a larger serving of enchiladas once I was well in order to make up for lost time (and cheese).

And that’s the terrible conundrum we all experience when we move to this country. Mexico is such a delicious place, but I need to live long enough to fully enjoy it. And I can. I really have to believe this.

And at least New Year’s Eve in Mexico is mainly healthy, with the traditional snack being twelve grapes. However, there is a fairly significant risk of choking on them as you try to eat them as fast as you can before the clock strikes midnight.

Maybe it’s better to stick to Pan de Muerto.