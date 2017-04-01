Hasta Luego!

I am totally stressed and I can’t hide it. Packing up to return to the States is once again straining my capacity to smoothly transition to our dual life. This time we’re returning to relocate and find and buy a little house. Quality problems? I admit it, but I’m avoiding any friends who don’t understand. I want sympathy and I want it now!

“Maybe I’ll take the Frida painted on wood,” I say to Cal. “We don’t even have a house,” he says with a hint of impatience after living with Frantic Franny for over a week. “I didn’t say the large painting with jeweled earrings hanging down from her eyes like tears,” I bark, knowing this is his least favorite portrait in my bathroom Frida shrine.

“Take your happy pill,” he says. “I have and anymore and I’ll be happy, but in a coma. Maybe a couple hearts,” I say looking up at our top of doorway décor.

“We can buy something cheap and replace them with no one noticing.” “We are living in Florida now,” he says practicing deep breathing. “Surely there will be at least one place with Mexican furnishings.”

What is this? I walk to my favorite alterations dress store and ooze over the tie- dyed manta tops like they’re something new. After 11 years in PV, I’ve seen everything, yet I can’t pass a textile store without fingering the lushly embroidered table runners. I have 20 pairs of Huichol earrings and never travel without adding a pair to my collection. Locking away my piles of my obsessions, I’m feeling loss. A bottle half empty. It’s not the stuff. It’s leaving this magnetic mecca.

Our season overflowed with richness. A glass more than half full.



An abundance of friends, nights under the stars, adventures, community giving, arts and entertainment. Mexico is under my skin. In my blood. My soul. I will soon reunite with kids and grandkids and U.S. comforts, and I’ll be back in a few months. I will be able to flush paper down a toilet. I’ll be able to walk on even pavements without digging my nails into my husband’s hand as we traverse the cobblestones.

I‘ll be able to refill my “happy pills,” obviously a huge priority if you ask my husband. “What’s wrong with you?” he asks. “Nothing,” I hiss, recoiling like a snake.

I stop to hug the people I’ve passed every day since October. Like Pedro who directs traffic around the congestion of the monster big box condo building going up on our corner. I once covered my eyes every time I watched additional floors blocking neighborhood views. I now exchange greetings with him. “It’s work,” he says and shares his hopes for employment after the condo is finished. I smile at other helmet clad workers and pop into their line as they wait for tortillas out of the back of a truck at lunch, giving them all a laugh.

The new shopping center, La Isla, has invited the Paso Ancho Art Association to hold an art show in the sprawling complex in the Hotel Zone.

We decide to go on our last day in town and find easels with large colorful works scattered within the multi-levels. There’s a contemporary mix of American and Mexican stores and services reminding us of Mexico City. Johnny Rockets, United Colors of Benneton and Starbucks sit side by side with a store overflowing with Mexican dolls, hats, tequila and T-shirts. A gondola glides on a “canal” under a pedestrian bridge with delighted passengers beaming at a Venetian dressed Mexican gondolier. Soon after, another gondola of Mexican dressed pirates beat on drums and shake tambourines. Las Vegas in PV?



We head to the new cinema and buy tickets for the 3D version of “Beauty and the Beast.”

After ten minutes of Spanglish attempts, we understand we can’t bring the popcorn we’ve bought into the theatre, but must wait to be served as we lounge in leather-tilted chairs. It was as promised, an epic “feel good” Disney extravaganza. Walking back to our timeshare “home away from Old Town home,” we meet Chava, the luggage handler. “No more Mexico,” he shakes his head sadly. “At least I work here,” he says referring to the colonial boutique hotel he’s worked for 30 years.

“We’re family,” I say, giving him a hearty hug. We grew up here, our first visit to PV in 1988, buying our condo in 2005 and “graduating” from hotel friends to expat and Mexican residents and friends, from touching life in PV to immersion. From looking in the windows to living inside.

That night we sit on the beach marveling at the orange-red sun sinking into the horizon. Closing the curtains on the last day of our PV season, the setting spectacle casts a glimmering display on the sea like a train on a golden ballgown.

A white uniformed vendor approaches us. “Chu want a Rolex watch?” he grins. “Como se llama?” I ask. “Carlos.” he answers. Chu want a Rolex? A Michael Kors?” “I don’t want any fakes,” I say. “No, no, Senora,” he says. “Not fake. Original copy.”

I’m going to miss it all. The Vallarta we once knew. The Vallarta we’ll find next season. The cityscape may change, but it can’t change the people, the culture, the textures, the sounds and smells. A magnet of love, always welcoming us on our return with open arms. “Bienvenidos”, we will hear, as we sink once more into the magic of Mexico’s embrace.

Hasta Luego!

