Harry Belafonte: Singer-King Of Calypso, Social Activist

Harry Belafonte was born on March 1, 1927, in Harlem, New York. From the age of 5 to 13 years old, Harry lived with his grandmother in Jamaica. When he returned to New York City, he attended George Washington High School and was an average student. After High School, Harry joined the Navy and served during World War II.

After the War, Harry worked as a janitor’s assistant in NYC. A tenant in the building gave him as a gratuity, two tickets to see the American Negro Theater. Harry quickly fell in love with the theatre and also met friend, Sidney Poitier. The financially struggling pair regularly purchased a single seat to local plays, trading places in between acts, after informing the other about the progression of the play.

At the end of the 1940s, Harry took classes at the The New School in New York alongside Marlon Brando, Tony Curtis, Walter Matthau, Bea Arthur, and Sidney Poitier. Harry started his career in music as a club singer in New York to pay for his acting classes. Within a couple of years, he began to make his mark in the NY music scene and made his debut at the legendary jazz club ‘The Village Vanguard’. In 1952, he received a contract with RCA Victor.

Harry’s first widely released single”Matilda”, went on to become his “signature” song. His breakthrough album “Calypso” (1956) became the first album in the world to sell over one million copies within a year. The album spent thirty-one weeks on Billboard at number one and fifty-eight weeks in the top ten.

The album introduced American audiences to calypso music. One of the songs included is the famous “Banana Boat Song” which reached number five on the pop charts and featured the lyric “Day-O”. In 1959, Harry starred in “Tonight with Belafonte”, a nationally televised TV special. It was a big hit, and he was the first African American to win an Emmy Award for the special.

Harry would go on to record for RCA Victor from 1953 to 1974. He had two successful live albums, both recorded at Carnegie Hall in 1959 and 1960. Harry was one of many entertainers recruited by Frank Sinatra to perform at the inaugural gala of President John F. Kennedy in 1961. That same year he released his second calypso album, “Jump Up Calypso”, which went on to become another million record seller.

During the 1960s Harry introduced several artists to American audiences, most notably South African singer Miriam Makeba and Greek singer Nana Mouskouri. Harry’s album “Midnight Special” (1962) featured the first-ever record appearance by a young harmonica player named Bob Dylan. But as the British Invasion gained steam, The Beatles and other stars from Britain began to dominate the U.S. pop charts, and Harry’s commercial success dived.

During the 1960s, Harry appeared on TV specials alongside such artists as Julie Andrews, Petula Clark, Lena Horne, and Nana Mouskouri. In February 1968, he guest hosted “The Tonight Show” for one week, substituting for Johnny Carson. Among his interview guests were Martin Luther King, Jr and Sen. Robert F. Kennedy. After his contract with RCA ended in 1974, his studio recording slowed. From the mid-1970s to early 1980s, Harry spent most of his time touring Japan, Europe and Cuba.

Harry supported the Civil Rights Movement in the 1950s and 1960s and was one of Martin Luther King, Jr.’s confidants. He provided for the King family since King himself made only $8,000 a year as a preacher. Like many other civil rights activists, Belafonte was blacklisted during the McCarthy era. During the 1963 Birmingham Campaign, he bailed King out of Birmingham City Jail and raised thousands of dollars to release other civil rights protesters. He financed the 1961 Freedom Rides, supported voter registration drives, and helped to organise the 1963 March on Washington.

Harry’s involvement in the USA for Africa and the song “We Are The World”, during the mid-1980s resulted in renewed interest in his music, and lead to a record deal with EMI. He subsequently released his first album of original material in over a decade, “Paradise in Gazankulu”, in 1988. The album contained ten protest songs against the South African former Apartheid policy and is his last studio album. In the same year, Belafonte became a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador.

Due to illness, Harry was forced to cancel a reunion tour with Nana Mouskouri, they had planned for the summer of 2003 following a tour in Europe. His last concert was a benefit concert for the Atlanta Opera in October 2003. In a 2007 interview, Harry stated that he had since retired from performing.

Today at 90 years old, I am sure Harry looks back and is pleased, that he brought smiles to the world with his music while helping to fight the good fight for political change.

Fred Jacobs is a full-time resident of Puerto Vallarta and the author of three books.

