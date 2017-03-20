Happiness – Soap and a Suitcase

How would you feel if you never had a chance to wash your hands, shower or bathe? Icky? Self-conscious? Low self-esteem? There are kids in Puerto Vallarta who live in “the cardboard village”, a community up the mountain footpaths between the two tunnels on Libramento and about a mile from Playa Los Muertos, who have never seen a bar of soap or a towel. Volunteers at the International Friendship Club (IFC) are asking for your help to change that.

“Clean-Me Bear”, in Spanish “Limpia-me Oso”, is a project that uses a simple hand towel and a bar of soap, wrapped up to look like a bear, that not only teaches these children to wash themselves but also puts a smile on their faces and increases their self-esteem. If you are able to drop off a couple of new bathroom hand towels, wrapped bars of soap and/or a few pesos for these kids the IFC volunteers will use them to make the bears and take them up the mountain.

It takes very little to make a big difference.

Here’s another way to make a big difference when you come back to PV next season – bring something with you is needed here:

– CANICA, the group that provides help to kids with cancer, needs colouring books for the smaller children to use on their bus trips to and from Guadalajara where they go to get treatment. They also need laptops and tablets that the older kids can use to do their studying in the CANICA office/study.

– I AM PV is the umbrella organization that encompasses the PV Chamber Orchestra, the Salty Paws Jazz Orchestra and a project to teach music in schools. It desperately needs musical instruments, regardless of their condition.

(They have a musical technician who will repair instruments in exchange for some free nights of accommodation in PV, donated by a supporter of I AM PV) So, this summer, please check with your local community band and the high schools in your neighbourhood and ask if they will donate any unwanted instruments to the musical life of kids in PV.

– IFC needs new baby clothes that the club’s social services director will deliver to the public hospitals in PV.

Some parents are just too poor to buy their new child her first set of pajamas. You can help by bringing some new baby clothes in your suitcase next season. It takes very little to make a big difference.

WestJet allows a passenger to travel with a suitcase containing donations of goods for charitable purposes without charge and other airlines may do too.

That means two people can bring two “charitable” suitcases with them. However, it’s essential that you check with your airline before you lug your grandfather’s double bass to to the departure gate and then discover that your checked-baggage cost is higher than your ticket price.

All items that you bring down can be dropped off at the IFC office ( above HSBC bank on Insurgentes at the bridge) and the club will make sure the items are delivered to the right places.

IFC supports community outreach programs run by the British-American School. Two IFC volunteers visited a pre-school facility that caters to kids who are 3 & 4 years old and is up in the jungle area above PV. The building has windows that can blow out in a high wind or an earthquake. If that happens the glass will break into flying spears and could be deadly.

The IFC Education Committee will fund the replacement of these windows. Not educational but humanitarian.

Here’s a story of amazing altruism. When IFC’s Education Committee first started dealing with the library four years ago Adriana Garcia, the CEO of Biblioteca Los Mangos, was unable to spend $1,000CDN to patch the roof to stop the summer rains coming in.

By instigating a number of cost-cutting measures and, more importantly, increasing the library’s revenue generating capabilities the organization is expected to break-even financially in 2017. When offered another year of support by the Education Committee Adriana said, “No, thank you. I don’t think that we’ll need it this year.

Please give it to other charities who need it more than we do.” What an unselfish and generous gesture! Please help Adriana make the library self-sustaining by signing up as a monthly donor, http://bibliotecalosmangos.com/dona/ , buying tickets to its fundraisers and participating in the Saturday morning market.

It takes very little to make a big difference.

Related