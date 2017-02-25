Handmade Tortillas at Mercado Los Mangos

Xocodiva’s Artisan Chocolates, one-of-a-kind fashions and accessories, pet treats, live music, a children’s crafting tent – you’ll find it all at Puerto Vallarta newest “buy local” market, Mercado Los Mangos.

We’ll be open this Saturday for another day of sunshine, community and new experiences that feature the talents of local producers. Choose from honey, yoghurt, fermented foods, sauces and dips, sweet and savory baked goods, bread, popsicles and this week’s featured corn-based products from Everything Corn (Taiyari).

Meet Taiyari’s Aleo and Anabel

Mexico is known for its tortillas de maiz (corn tortillas) and no one makes them quite as fresh and colorful as Taiyari’s Aleo and Anabel. They are a husband-wife team who grow red, yellow and blue corn on their local family farm. They sell handmade tortillas at the market and delicious quesadillas made from various Mexican stews.

“Customers from all over the world try our products and are very satisfied with the quality and service they receive,” says Aleo, who is happy to be at Mercado Los Mangos for its first season. He explains that as a local farmer, he is proud to offer foods that not only reflect a family and national tradition but that offer nutrition and flavor.

“Anabel and I have noticed a type of ‘cultural oblivion’ in the fields of Mexico,” says Aleo. “Production techniques have declined and foods are full of preservatives. There is a great need in this area for an awareness of and vision to harvest and consume better foods. That’s why we have created Taiyari, to reclaim our family tradition of growing corn and to return to the ‘adventure’ of growing and making high quality products.”

Be sure to stop by this Saturday to meet Aleo and Anabel. Ask questions, learn about their process, and scoop up as many stacks of tortillas and entrees as your shopping bags can handle!

You’re Invited

Mercados Los Mangos is open every Saturday from 9:30 am to 2:00 pm through the last Saturday in May. It is located at Av. Francisco Villa 1001 in Colonia Los Mangos, just before the turn to Costco.

Interested in becoming a Mercado Los Mangos vendor? Pick up an application at the information booth on Saturdays. You will also find plenty of copies of the Vallarta Tribune and P.V. Mirror.

Questions? Email mercadolosmango(at)gmail.com. For a complete list of library classes, events and services visit BibliotecaLosMangos.com.

