Guillermo Gómez Macias celebrates 20 years exhibiting at Galleria Dante, Friday March 24th, 2017!

Guillermo was born with the gift to communicate through sculpture. Born in Guadalajara, Jalisco, he was 27 when he completed a degree in agronomy, then decided to devote 100% of his attention to an immense passion for art. He also visited as many art exhibitions and constantly vibrated with the artwork he saw. Thus began his journey as a self-taught artist appreciating situations, trying to describe the human spirit through body language. Guillermo wants the public to interpret the characters in his sculptures and hold an internal dialog with them. Therefore he attends his own exhibitions as much as possible, as he enjoys all the feedback he receives from those who are viewing his works. Gómez works every day to hone his communication via sculpture and also endeavors to contribute to the evolution of thinking in the human race. His commitment and discipline can be felt in each one of his sculptures.

Gómez honors the ability to navigate in life despite hardships or happenstance. “We need to appreciate those tiny details in our daily life,” he says, “and not give such great importance to the things we can’t do anything about.” Never lacking in humor, he not only pokes fun at those around him but also at himself. In fact, if there is a secret to his work, it’s that he allows himself to laugh.

The tragedy of chains, of life lived in a cage, of bound hands and feet might be depicted, but with humor. With his sensitive use of bronze, “the most malleable of materials,” he speaks without words.

Guillermo has been credited with having the talent of the old master sculptors of Italy and France. Guillermo often comes to the ocean for his inspiration. He comments, “Although I live in Guadalajara, it’s in Puerto Vallarta that I really feel alive.”

Since his first exhibition in 1988 Gomez has been extremely well received here in Puerto Vallarta. Over the years, he has also completed numerous commissions for public works, four of which have been installed along the Malecon in La Paz, Baja California. Reflects Gomez, “When you are fortunate to get the attention of the public, it becomes important what you say. You have a certain responsibility. Your work becomes a testimony to that community.” His most recent public work is entitled: La Exploracion de la Baja“ (a tribute to surveyor Juan Jose Matute & his mule Sofia) holds a place of honor in the small community of Triunfo, Baja California. He was also commissioned to do sculptures for the Whitehouse in USA and the Vatican in Rome.

Gomez can spend years creating some of his sculptures. It starts with an idea, though sometimes the total vision does not conceptualize completely for a couple of years, however this is not surprising as this talented artist is known to be a perfectionist. He is also celebrated for his unique combination of various mediums in the same piece, often combining bronze with silver, wood, metal, coins, chains, rock or gold.

